SWOT Hopsitality appoints Chef Mohamed Ourad

SWOT Hospitality , A Turkish based Restaurants company with a wide portfolio of Elegant dining brands started from Antalya then Dubai and now developing several projects in istanbul, has appointed Chef Mohamed Ourad as Group Director of Culinary to overlook after the current operations of their successful brands and develop the new upcoming projects with a new brands into their portfolio.

Chef Ourad’s stellar creations have wowed guests at many world-famous restaurants around the globe, starting with his stint from at Restaurant La Boucherie in Paris, France, He later made his way to London Hotel International in Earl’s Court, London then he went back home and assumed the role of Head Chef (Gastronomique) at the Hilton Hotel in Algiers, Algeria.

In 1995, Ourad went back to London to work together with MOMO – Mourad Mazouz and assumed the role of Executive Chef at Momo’s Restaurant in London for more than a decade.

In 2009, he moved to London’s world renown Sketch Restaurant, where he was part of the skilled team behind the restaurant alongside Chef Jean-Denis Le Bras. From 2011, Ourad became the Executive Chef of Momo Group, in addition to Momo London, he has opened Momo at The Souq in Beirut, Almaz by Momo in Harvey Nichols Dubai, Galleria Mall Abu Dhabi.

From 2016 until his move to SWOT Hopsitality, Ourad held the influential position of Group Executive Chef at Comptoir Group PLC, London, where he was in charge of food operations for 26 restaurants across four brands in the UK, UAE and the Netherlands

Furthermore, Chef Ourad has received numerous awards for his exquisite work over the course of his career, including for “Best New Restaurant of the Year 2010” by Time Out Dubai with Almaz; the “Médaille d’Or, Horoeca Live Fish Show” and the “Médaille d’Or, Horeca Live Meat Show” both held in 2013 in Lebanon, where he won as coach; and numerous other awards during his 10 years at Momo’s London.

In addition to three decades of outstanding expertise in the culinary arts and kitchen management, Chef Ourad wields extraordinary interpersonal skills, a track record of seizing opportunities, and the ability to connect with people at all levels to earn their trust and respect.

Extremely versatile and skilled in all types of cuisine with a track record of adaptability gained from working in world-class hotels and independent restaurants.

“I am very excited to have Chef Ourad Joining SWOT Hopsitality and our talented culinary Team – as Group Director of Culinary and The Executive development chef of the Asil brand,

I am very keen that together with Chef Ourad , will take our current brands to another level of experience - We will definitely add and develop together new concepts to our protfolio that will bring in a new, contemporary twist to this much-loved institution says, Mouhamad Hadla, Managing Director - SWOT Hospitality





BTN caught up with the busy chef to find out what he has planned:-

BTN: How did you first become involved in the culinary world?

Chef: I am coming from a family where cooking is a celebration!

Since my childhood myself and my brother used to go with our father own restaurant where we worked with him on running his own restaurant! Then at the earlier 20’s while graduating from the Ecole hoteliere de gastronomique, myself and brother used to compete who cook better and who will be a better chef! and that makes both of us shine and made us leave our home country back to Paris to develop our skills

BTN: What do you like to do when you’re not in the kitchen?

Chef: Reading about new culinary trends, new world renowned chef and search about new cooking techniques, product and new tools! And in Today world, Check all the culinary social media platforms!

BTN: What is your signature dish? Please explain what makes this dish so special, both to you and your guests.

Chef: I have plenty of my own dishes that I always take them with me and develop them further based on the concept I am developing,

few of my signature dishes, I have developed for Asil and I am introducing it in the upcoming menu which I am sure it will inspire and suit all our guests taste as Kebab wellington, short ribs couscous and shish barak lamb chops.

BTN: What can diners expect to taste and enjoy when dining at one of your venues

Chef: You knew as Chefs, our expectation bar level is very high! I do always link my guest’s expectation to my expectations when I go out for a dinner or check a new place: Authentic taste, Creativity, smart blends of ingredients and modern inspirations!

BTN: How would you describe the food you create at Asil restaurant to someone who’s never experienced your kind of food?

Chef: When at first I came to Asil for a Dinner prior on being appointed, I was very overwhelmed with the Oriental fusion blending Turkish, Lebanese and Moroccan, the authentic taste of the dishes with an extreme high quality of produce!



My role was to maintain the strong identity that Asil has developed, introduce my culinary archive with in this cuisine with additional innovative dishes and a new modernized approach to develop further the brand that has an amazing potential in the region and around the globe!

BTN: How would you describe your cooking style?

Chef: Passionate, generous and attention into details!

BTN: What’s the greatest honor or compliment you’ve received as a chef?

Chef: Always my biggest honor and compliments when my guests recognize my food, style and taste and they follow me wherever I go. That gives me an amazing motivation to keep on striving on developing more and more. Today I get also this motivation from my kids when they recognize my achievements with in the society and they share with me what they read or hear!

BTN: What matters more – taste or presentation?

Chef:Definitely taste matters more! Presentation is to complete the dish!

BTN: What is the must-try dish on your menu?

Chef: If you ask me, I can tell you all! They are all Stars otherwise I will not put it in the menu!

BTN: Can you sum up your cooking style in three words?

Chef: Precise cooking, Mature and Balanced!

BTN: What is the most unusual thing you have eaten?

Chef: Crocodile

BTN: What’s your favorite kitchen gadget?

Chef: Thermomix and Sous vide!

BTN: What’s your favorite flavor combination?

Chef: Sweet and acid.

BTN: What do your future plans entail?

Chef: Take my current company, SWOT Hospitality to a new culinary heights and develop a new fusion brands to the company that combine cultural food, authenticity and advanced tastes!

BTN: Do you have any quick advice for young budding chefs?

Chef: Back to Basics at First

Love what you do and be proud of it

Learning culinary techniques can never stop

Don’t leave your daily shift before learning a new skill!