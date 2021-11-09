Turkiye’s most comprehensive culture and arts festival “Turkiye Cultural Route Festivals” Events

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the ‘Turkiye Cultural Route Festivals’ spreads widely to the five cities with more comprehensive events than ever. The festivals to be held in Istanbul, Ankara, Canakkale, Diyarbakır and Konya between September 16 and October 23, are expected to be spanning to the all parts of the country soon.

Organized for the first-time last year under the name of Beyoglu Culture Route Festival and expanded this year with Ankara Culture Route, the Turkiye Culture Route Festivals continues to offer a unique culture and art experience with more inclusive and widespread events in 5 provinces. The festivals are held between September 16-October 23 in Istanbul, Ankara, Canakkale, Diyarbakır and Konya. Overall, the festivals will include nearly 15.000 artists and more than 3000 events ranging from arts to cinema, literature to dance, and music to digital arts, which are suitable for everyone’s taste and interest.

“With the Turkiye Culture Route Festivals, organized with the aim of bringing the cultural heritage of our country to the world showcase, we not only develop the cultural routes of our cities, but we also make culture and art accessible to everyone. We will convey our festival enthusiasm, which we started with Beyoglu Cultural Route last year, to wider audiences with much more inclusive and widespread activities in all five provinces this time” said Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism.

More than 100 events in Canakkale

The Troya Cultural Route Festival, which will take place in Canakkale between 16-25 September, will bring together more than 100 events consisting of exhibitions, concerts, talks and workshops. More than 1000 artists will participate in the events to be held in more than 40 venues during the festival.

Festival enthusiasm will continue for 23 days in Istanbul and Ankara.

Beyoglu and Ankara Culture Route festivals will be held at the same time between October 1-23. More than 6000 artists in 46 different venues will meet with art lovers in more than 1000 events at Beyoglu Culture Route Festival. An insatiable culture and art environment will be experienced on the Ankara Culture Route, where more than 500 events will take place with the participation of nearly 5000 artists at 70 different points on a 5.7-kilometer route in Ankara Ulus.

500 events in Diyarbakır

More than 2000 artists and 500 events will bring Turkey’s cultural and artistic richness to the world from Diyarbakır on the Sur Cultural Route Festival, which will take place between October, 8-16.

The meeting point of mystical music in the world

The 19th International Konya Mystical Music Festival, included in the Turkiye Culture Route Festivals, will also take art lovers to different worlds. Musicians from Turkey, Spain, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Germany, Uzbekistan, India and Iran will be performing at the festival, which will be held between 22-30th of September as part of the 815th birth anniversary of Mewlana Jelaleddin Rumi.

