DEMACLENKO redefines resource efficiency in snowmaking

DEMACLENKO is one of the leading international reference brands for the realization of fully automatic snowmaking systems. DEMACLENKO projects, develops, produces and sells turnkey snowmaking systems and system components that are perfectly adapted to the individual customer needs and geographical requirements of the ski resorts. A professional after-sales service - from commissioning of the system to maintenance and emergency service during peak seasons - completes the portfolio.

For many years, the main focus at DEMACLENKO has been the development of more and more efficient and resource-saving solutions for technical snowmaking. As the innovation leader of this sector, the company succeeds every year in convincing customers all over the world with its pioneering spirit and unique technologies. For DEMACLENKO, resource efficiency refers specifically to the following three aspects:

1. The development of products with a continuously optimized ratio between maximized snow production and minimized energy consumption

2. Making the best possible use of resources through automated and data-controlled snowmaking

3. Simplified maintenance and handling, which reduces workloads and saves time and money

Some examples include:

1. Over 20 years of research and development DEMACLENKO has achieved significant efficiency improvements thanks to numerous technical innovations: For example, the newest fan guns produce twice as much snow with the same energy input, and the newest lances even three times as much as the old models

2. A concrete example of how the snow guns use energy more efficiently today: The new Ventus 4.0 Blizzard has an integrated heat exchanger in the nozzle ring, which heats the ring and simultaneously cools the compressed air efficiently

3. The automatic resource management of the DEMACLENKO Snowvisual 4.0 software enables the best possible use and monitoring of the available resources such as water, compressed air and electricity, so that we can speak of intelligent snowmaking that is as sustainable as possible

4. DEMACLENKO’s focus is also on efficient and time-saving workflows through compact assemblies and uncomplicated operation: e.g. the new lance EOS 4.0, which is easy to assemble/disassemble and transport without the need for many tools and thanks to the low weight of its components

5. Particularly noteworthy is the latest innovation: the unique E-Tower, which can be easily lowered into the pit for maintenance, while the snow guns remains accessible from all sides as well as functional

In addition, DEMACLENKO also offers the most complete and efficient range of solutions when it comes to snowmaking above freezing point. The portfolio includes a wide variety of technologies, which allows to always find the right solution for each customer’s needs and wishes. The systems are permanently installed in containers and are available in various sizes and different maximum daily outputs ranging from 70 m³ to 100, 200, 210, 260 and 360 m³. They can be run using different refrigerants and are delivered ready to use, which makes them easy to set up and quick to commission – true plug & play systems. The products also fulfil all the highest quality standards and are the only products of their kind that are manufactured entirely in Europe. Comprehensive customer service and fast spare part delivery complete the package.

