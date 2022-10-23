Breaking Travel News explores: Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah opens to first guests

Hilton has today celebrated the opening of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Located on the popular Palm West Beach, the hotel is the perfect escape for couples, families, friends and solo travellers looking to enjoy sunset views, a temperature-controlled pool, event spaces, a tranquil spa and more.

Featuring 608-guest rooms and suites along with ten enticing culinary concepts, it is poised to become one of the top leisure and events destinations in Dubai.

“Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah opens as an iconic addition to the world-famous palm shaped island and promises guests an exceptional beachfront resort experience as well as outstanding dining options,” said Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Hilton.

“We are delighted to bring our flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to this prominent location on the Palm Jumeirah, adding to the choices Hilton offers for an incredible stay in Dubai, the world’s leading visitor destination.”

The hotel is home to several new dining concepts unique to the property including Zing Beach Bar which offers refreshing craft drinks and a wide selection of light bites at the water’s edge, and the cool, calm and connected SocialBee which features a delightful menu designed around locally-sourced honey.

Mowsem, the hotel’s all-day dining destination, serves an exciting array of global cuisine, whilst Australian Jones the Grocer, located on the beach and already a favourite among residents, is the perfect breakfast spot for fresh and delicious artisan food.

Launching later this year, Factory by McGettigan’s will become the ultimate neighbourhood hangout with its Irish charm, delicious artful drinks, sharing plates, and an ever-changing line up of live entertainment.

Claw BBQ will dial up the Southern hospitality with mouth-watering must-have grills, seafood, shakes and retro arcade games in a fun and vibrant setting.

Also opening later this year, Barfly by Buddha Bar will be located on the 13th floor of the property, offering sunset views of the sea, Bluewaters Island, the glittering Dubai Marina skyline and the Palm Jumeirah.

This restaurant, bar and lounge will boast an exquisite dining and drinking experience, set to a soundtrack of uplifting music mixed by talented DJs.

The renowned Trader Vic’s and Tahitian Village will launch just as the good weather returns and will serve up simmering plates of island-style cuisine alongside delicious and popular Mai Tais.

Aside from the culinary experiences, the property offers one of the longest pools in Dubai, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and the award-winning eforea Spa that provides comprehensive relaxation experiences, eight well-appointed treatment rooms, a dedicated spa suite and a Moroccan Hammam for individuals and groups.

Additionally, the property has several meeting and event spaces designed for all occasions, including the outdoor Ocean Terrace that can cater for up to 800 people - perfect for weddings and large events.

Leonard Gooz, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts said: “Across the world, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters – and Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is no exception.

“With its prime location on the spectacular Palm Jumeirah, the hotel provides guests with the ultimate vacation where they can enjoy beachside living, Hilton’s world-renowned hospitality and a memorable stay.”

Hilton Hotels & Resorts marks its continued global growth by reaching its 600th property with the recent openings of Hilton Dubai Palm and Hilton Hiroshima.

As Hilton’s flagship brand, Hilton Hotels & Resorts continue to offer exceptional stay experiences to guests for over a century at hotels located in the most sought-after destinations around the world.

In addition to the latest milestone openings, the brand recently grew its all-inclusive footprint with the opening of Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort and Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts also debuted the largest hotel in Asia Pacific with the opening of Hilton Singapore Orchard and made its highly anticipated entry in the Maldives with Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

More Information

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah joins 33 other Hilton properties operating in the UAE.

Find out more about the location on the official website - check out the latest Palm Jumeriah openings here.