The WTM Travel Technology Area Drives the Latest Innovations for the Global Travel Market

WTM London is one of the world’s leading B2B travel events attracting outbound and inbound tourism professionals from all over the world. Travel tech continues to take massive steps toward the future, enabling travel companies to access an increasing number of technologies.

WTM is one of the B2B travel events that enables companies in the travel sector to discover cutting-edge solutions that can to transform their businesses. This year, the event will start on the 7th of November. With more than 3,000 confirmed exhibitors, it’s one of the world’s largest events.

HotelMize, with the slogan “Bringing Fintech to Travel,” the leading travel tech startup that utilizes emerging tech to unlock hidden hotel booking profits, will attend WTM London from the 7th to the 9th of November as one of the exhibitors at the Travel Technology Pavillion – stand number TT242.

Hotelmize at WTM 2022

The upcoming 43rd edition of WTM London will be launched with the message, “The Future of Travel Starts Now.” The focus will be on outlining how the industry has adopted new technologies and approaches to answer the new consumer market.

The new consumer market is dynamic and volatile. For travel companies to succeed, they must be able to respond rapidly and optimize their processes on demand. Most travel companies have turned to various technological solutions to overcome these challenges.

HotelMize has been working during the last few years on developing new solutions that could improve the performance of tour operators and travel agencies worldwide. Now they are coming up with new, stronger fintech products that will revolutionize the way we view travel.

“Here at HotelMize, we are stoked to attend WTM London. It’s our 6th year in a row attending this leading event.”, said Dor Krubiner, the co-founder and CEO at HotelMize, ”We are happy to discuss the new challenges companies in the travel sector face daily. And, more importantly, highlight the technologies and innovative solutions able to help travel companies future-proof their operations.”

At WTM London 2022, Hotelmize will be presenting several new fintech products able to change the way travel companies generate new revenues, including:

● Prediction-based rebooking for maximal efficiency (+ multi-rebook optional)

● The ability to rebook to an upgraded room and rate types

● A complex rules engine and prioritization algorithms for maximal control

● Credit and override optimization

● Supplier intelligence for search and sales optimization

● Semi-automatic rebooking options for sensitive bookings

● Room mapping

The company also offers a range of fintech products specifically tailored to the travel sector, such as Special Refundable, Best Price Guarantee, and Watch Price. There is one more fintech product scheduled for release this year called Price Freeze.

Networking in the Travel Technology Area Hosted by Tech Partners

HotelMize sees WTM London as a valuable opportunity to greet and meet everyone involved in the travel sector. This year, the company will be hosting a Happy Hour in partnership with Juniper on Monday, the 7th of November, from 17:00 to 18:00 at Juniper’s stand - IH 328.