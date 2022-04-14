Cocky Guides launch the program for Australia’s first Sensory Tourism Conference

Australia’s leader in blind and low vision group travel, Cocky Guides, will be hosting the Sensory Tourism Conference & Gold Crest Explorer Expo on the NSW Central Coast at Ibis Styles, The Entrance, from Sunday, 11 September 2022, to Tuesday, 13 September 2022.

Cocky Guides has created a purpose-built accessible tourism business for blind and low-vision Australians, offering fully immersive and engaging sensory experiences to more than 50 destinations across the country.

The founder of Cocky Guides, James (Buck) McFarlane, says, ““Our goal is to inspire blind and low vision Australians to take that next step towards a new adventure. We’ve organised the best in the business, Tony Giles - blind author and independent traveller who has travelled to 130 countries across all seven continents. We’ll also learn what inspired Hailey Brown, founder of VacayIT, to launch a travel platform for blind travellers.”“

The Sensory Tourism Conference & Gold Crest Explorer Expo also showcases many accessible local tourism businesses. Tour operators like Broken Bay Pearl Farm, Girri Girra Aboriginal Experiences, Central Coast Surf School, Gosford Regional Gallery and Edogawa Commemorative Garden take part in one of three different itineraries to explore the Central Coast. From the beach to the bush or the burbs, Cocky Guides deliver experiences for participants’ preferred choice of activity level.

The event begins with a coach transfer from Sydney on Sunday, 11 September 2022, followed by a day of social interaction, guest speakers, panel discussions and a 3-course dinner. On day two, travellers can select from one of three itineraries and experience NSW’s accessible Central Coast based on the traveller’s preferred activity level - relaxed, classic (moderate) or active. Day three is an expo format with guest speakers to share more about services in sensory tourism and independent travel.

The complete program is now available online. Only limited spots are available, and registrations close on Friday, 26 August 2022. Learn more and register today at www.cockyguides.com.au/about/loyalty