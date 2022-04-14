Unexpected romantic cities in the UK

Rome and Paris may be known for their being two of the most beautiful cities in the world, but it’s important not to miss the charm to be found closer to home. From rolling countryside to historic town centres, the UK has some surprising gems that are perfect for a romantic getaway.

North – Chester

Located 40 minutes south of Liverpool, Chester is a small Northern walled city with some beautiful architecture. Simply walking through the city centre feels like a trip through time, with structures dating from Medieval, Victorian, and even Roman periods, including the city walls and Chester Cathedral. The Rows and other such unique buildings are home to many independent cafés and restaurants at which you and your other half can have a cup of tea and watch time go by.

Midlands – Birmingham

Although the second city of the UK, Birmingham is often overlooked or dismissed as simply a busy commercial area, but this is far from the truth. It boasts hundreds of parks and green spaces to walk through on a sunny afternoon, and many quirky date spots to take someone on a night out. In addition, the canals offer both waterside walkways for quiet strolls throughout the city, and various boat trips to take in all the hidden gems you might have missed.

South – Canterbury

Much like Chester, Canterbury is an old Roman settlement with Medieval architecture dotted around the city. It is the perfect getaway for lovers of history, as the cathedral, a UNESCO world heritage site, has been the seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury since the 6th century. This site also inspired Chaucer’s famous Canterbury Tales, so literature lovers should make the pilgrimage too. But the best way to travel around the city is by boat. River tours are available throughout the week, with gorgeous evening tours, exclusive to the summer months, making a wonderful date night activity.

Northern Ireland – Bangor

Although not a city just yet, Bangor is set to receive its new status later this year, and well deserved too! Located in Country Down, this seaside town is very popular as a local holiday location. The picturesque pastel buildings that line the front of Queen’s Parade serve as a beautiful backdrop to the marina, and Ballyholme beach is perfect for dreamy walks in the sand. Helen’s bay is only 10 minutes away, and with its beaches and country park, has long been thought of as one of the best places to stay in Northern Ireland.

Scotland – Inverness

The northernmost city in the UK, Inverness is a small but lively area in Scotland. Surrounded by the gorgeous scenery of the Scottish Highlands, it is the perfect place to get away from it all. Hide away on the Ness islands or visit the Botanic Gardens to get a full dose of nature. Scotland’s largest secondhand bookshop Leakey’s is a wonderfully cosy place, and why not end the end the trip with a couple’s cryptid hunt to look for Nessie in the famous Loch Ness?

Wales – St Davids

If Inverness isn’t quite secluded enough, there is nowhere better than St Davids. Feeling more like a coastal village, it is the smallest city in the UK by urban area and population, but it is filled with character. The mix of stone and pastel buildings make it feel like you’re walking through a storybook town, and the surrounding landscape is absolutely breath-taking.