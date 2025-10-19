A Cultural Crown for Vietnam’s Northern Highlands

The breathtaking Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark in Tuyên Quang, Vietnam, has achieved a remarkable milestone. At the prestigious Asia & Oceania Gala Ceremony of the 2025 World Travel Awards, the geopark was named Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination 2025—a well-deserved recognition of its cultural richness, geological significance, and dedication to sustainable tourism.

As the announcement echoed through the gala hall, representatives from Vietnam stood tall with pride. For them, this was more than an accolade; it was an acknowledgment of years of careful stewardship—of a land where culture and nature intertwine, where every stone, terrace, and smile tells a centuries-old story.

Where Stone Meets Soul

Rising high in Vietnam’s rugged north, the Dong Van Karst Plateau is a landscape shaped by over half a billion years of Earth’s evolution. Towering limestone mountains ripple across the horizon, their grey peaks wrapped in clouds that shift and scatter like ancient whispers. Deep valleys cradle terraced fields, and narrow passes carve through gorges that seem to hold the heartbeat of time itself.

Yet the geopark’s true strength lies not only in its geology but in the spirit of its people. Home to 17 ethnic minority groups—including the Mông, Lô Lô, Pu Péo, and Tày communities—the region is a vibrant mosaic of traditions, languages, and ways of life. From the colourful highland markets to the haunting notes of bamboo flutes at dusk, culture here is not preserved in glass—it breathes, dances, and welcomes.

A Journey Through Living Heritage

During my visit, I travelled winding mountain roads that hugged sheer cliffs and overlooked valleys dotted with earthen houses. At dawn, mist blanketed the fields, and farmers led buffalo across narrow paths. Every turn revealed a new layer of life: children in embroidered jackets laughing on their way to school, elders in indigo robes sipping tea under stone walls, traders spreading hand-woven cloth at bustling market squares.

I stopped at a small Mông village perched on a rocky ridge. My host family welcomed me with bowls of hot thang cô stew and local corn wine. As the fire crackled, they shared tales of ancestors who once roamed these hills long before “geopark” was a word. I realized then that the true heritage of Dong Van lives in its people—their pride, resilience, and gentle harmony with the land.

The Meaning Behind the Award

Winning “Asia’s Leading Regional Cultural Destination 2025” is both recognition and responsibility. It affirms the region’s success in preserving its geological and cultural treasures while embracing tourism that uplifts rather than overwhelms. Local initiatives have focused on community-based tourism, encouraging visitors to stay in homestays, join cultural workshops, and explore ancient trails with local guides.

This award also positions Tuyên Quang as a rising star on the global tourism map. It highlights Vietnam’s broader vision of integrating heritage conservation with sustainable development—turning its landscapes and cultural wealth into inspiration for mindful travellers from around the world.

Reflections from the Plateau

Standing on the edge of Tu Sản Canyon at sunrise, I watched the first light spill over jagged limestone peaks. The wind carried the scent of wildflowers and pine. Far below, the Nho Quế River shimmered like a green thread weaving through stone. In that moment, I understood why Dong Van has captivated so many hearts—and why this victory feels so fitting.

The geopark is not just a destination; it’s a dialogue between nature and humanity. It teaches us that beauty isn’t only what we see, but what we choose to protect.

For the Traveller

Those who venture here will find more than scenic grandeur—they’ll find connection. Come with curiosity, walk softly on the ancient stone, and listen to the stories carried on the mountain wind.

As Vietnam celebrates this prestigious award, the Dong Van Karst Plateau invites the world to experience a place where every rock, river, and road sings of history, harmony, and hope.