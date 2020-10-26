Breaking Travel News investigates: What to expect from Future Hospitality Summit

Future Hospitality Summit – a virtual conference being developed to explore big ideas and tackle the challenges facing the hospitality industry – is set to take place live from Riyadh next month.

The new show will go live around the world on October 26th-27th.

Organised by the Saudi Arabia ministry of tourism and G20 Saudi Secretariat, as part of the international conferences programme, honouring the G20 Saudi presidency year 2020, Future Hospitality Summit will be powered by Bench Digital.

The event, which promises to be one of the most impactful gatherings of the hospitality community anywhere in the world, will be delivered on Bench Digital’s tried-and-tested, cutting-edge, digital event platform.

The show will provide an immersive live experience, including a virtual exhibition, one-to-one video networking, and integrated chat features for all participants.

A comprehensive three-pillar programme has been developed in collaboration with industry creators, innovators and mentors, with particular focus on understanding the new landscape, collaborating and assessing opportunities, and innovating to recreate the industry’s future.

Arne Sorenson (chief executive of Marriott International), Arnold Donald (chief executive of Carnival Corporation), Gloria Guevara (chief executive of the World Travel & Tourism Council), Jerry Inzerillo (chief executive of Diriyah Gate Development Authority) and Anita Mendiratta (special advisory to the secretary general of the UNWTO) are lined up as featured speakers, along with over 100 other esteemed speakers and thousands of attendees.

“As a country that is at the forefront of the tourism sector’s response and recovery plans through the G20 presidency, Saudi Arabia is leading the conversation on the future of tourism and will provide an international platform to bring the industry together at the Future Hospitality Summit.

“Together, we will map out the rebuilding of the tourism and travel sector and strategically plan a sustainable future for stakeholders at every level,” said Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment at the Saudi ministry of tourism.

Future Hospitality Summit aims to gather the global industry for important conversations and create critical connections to build relationships, unity and actionable ways to support each other – to facilitate a stronger response for a stronger future.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman and founder of Bench Digital, added: “During this difficult time, it is vital that hospitality professionals across the globe come together as a community to work towards the recovery of our industry.

“Future Hospitality Summit will not only provide a powerful platform to network virtually, showcase best practice and demonstrate thought leadership, but it will also prove invaluable in ensuring that the industry emerges stronger as a whole from these unprecedented challenges.”

The event programme will dig deep into establishing the most effective ways to build a hospitality industry that is:

Relevant for a post-pandemic world

Attractive to tomorrow’s international traveller and consumer

Supportive of entrepreneurs and innovation

Sustainable for the global economy and the environment

Attractive to tomorrow’s workforce

Empowering tomorrow’s workforce and attracting talent into the hospitality sector – imperative factors in sustaining the industry – will be two of the key focus points of the hybrid summit.

Developing a skilled workforce is paramount in order to quickly evolve and keep pace with the demand being created from the hospitality sector.

In Saudi Arabia, for example, 253 new hotels are coming online by 2030.

Consequently, Future Hospitality Summit is a forum to engage with the hospitality workforce of the future and promote the sector as an attractive career path.

More Information

Bench Digital is a sister company of Bench Events, a global business events organiser with more than two decades of experience in delivering premium hospitality and aviation conferences.

With a global footprint in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America – Bench Events organises the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF), Adria Hotel Forum, AviaDev Europe and AviaDev Africa, to name a few.

In April, Bench Digital ran Hospitality Tomorrow, their first virtual conference which attracted more than 6000 registrations from across the world.

To keep up with all the latest news and announcements, and to register to attend Future Hospitality Summit, visit the official website.