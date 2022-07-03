Breaking Travel News investigates: Top ten business class seats

Passengers travelling for business are leading the revival of the global aviation sector – and we here explore the carriers serving their needs.

Here Breaking Travel News takes a look at the top ten business class cabins from around the world.



Singapore Airlines

When you’re travelling for business, everything must go as planned – including the meal you reserved with ‘Book the Cook,’ and the uninterrupted sleep you’re looking forward to on your fully-flat bed.

Luckily, Singapore Airlines have you covered, so you’re wide awake, refreshed and ready for business as soon as you land.

Onboard the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, the seat seamlessly reclines into a full-flat bed, with lowerable armrests. Now, even on the shortest flights, you can catch up on sleep right after the work is done.

With two seats in the centre, and only one at either side, the 1-2-1 seat configuration means greater personal space and freedom, no matter where you’re seated.

There are multiple places to stow your laptop, paperwork and travel accessories, while a business panel has all the connections you need.

From classics to today’s hottest blockbusters, watch them all on your HD touchscreen. If you’re a KrisFlyer member, just sign in to get personalised recommendations on what to watch. You can even pick up where you left off on your next flight.

Reserve a main course inspired by the international culinary panel of chefs from the Book the Cook menu. Or savour a nutritious multicourse menu from the ‘deliciously wholesome’ range. All served on fine porcelain from Narumi to uplift your dining experience in the air.

Singapore Airlines is considered Asia’s Leading Airline at the World Travel Awards.



Emirates

With Emirates, even the most pressed business travellers can find a little time for pleasure.

Guests can sit back and relax in the refreshed cabins, sending emails, writing the next chapter of your book or uploading your latest blog post on board.

All your comforts are within reach. Choose a drink from your personal minibar or sit back to endless entertainment on your widescreen.

Choose from a menu of regionally inspired gourmet dishes and enjoy dining that takes you places.

Arrive refreshed with the exquisite Aqua Pour Homme and Omnia Crystalline collection from Bvlgari. Find all your essentials for men and women, from hand mirrors and facial cream, to lip balm and shaving foam, all carried in an elegantly designed amenity kit to take with you on your travels.

Take a 3D tour of the Emirates business class cabin here.

Emirates is considered the World’s Leading Airline by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Air France

Flying with Air France, passengers have the chance to discover an all-new business class – an exclusive, convenient and peaceful space.

The cabin guarantees you comfort and well-being throughout your flight, with a personal space serving as an office, restaurant, entertainment lounge and bedroom.

How you use the space is up to you! You will love the contemporary design and subdued elegance of the seat. Looking for relaxation, sleep or work? You can easily choose the best reclining position to meet your needs.

In the cabin, meal service is a treat: an exclusive menu created by a Michelin-starred chef with a chance to savour prestigious French wines.

Upon boarding, the cabin crew provides you with an elegant travel kit: a complete dental care kit and more.

Air France is considered the World’s Leading Airline to Europe by voters at the World Travel Awards.



JetBlue

With residential touches and the comforts of home, JetBlue offers business class passengers a new Mint cabin

All suites. All aisle access. All the better to deliver personalised, award-winning service.

Featuring lie-flat seats and the exclusive Tuft & Needle sleep experience, the new front-row Mint Studio boasts the largest TV on a United States airline.

Plenty of in-suite power, wireless charging and customisable lighting are just a few of the touches to help make the most of your time. And, with dedicated storage and nooks for shoes, a laptop and more, stowing and organising your stuff is in the bag.

JetBlue is considered the three-star airline by SkyTrax.



Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways offers business class passengers an experience as individual as you are.

Your seat has an adjustable headrest, back support and cushion firmness functions: the height of comfort and space. On longer flights it even reclines into a fully flat bed.

Whether it’s a three-course meal or breakfast before you land, dine whenever you’re hungry from the à la carte menu. Choose from traditional Emirati dishes and destination-inspired meals, healthy options and light bites.

Etihad even have an all-day dining menu with a famous steak sandwich and sweet treats to keep you going.

Take a tour of the Etihad Airways cabin here.

Etihad Airways is the World’s Leading Airline – Business Class according to voters at the World Travel Awards.



All Nippon Airways

Flying business class with All Nippon Airways gives passengers access to the Room.

These wide seats all come with a door and boast direct aisle access, alternating between forward- and rear-facing rows to provide the highest level of privacy and comfort available

A large 24-inch 4K monitor offers ample opportunity to enjoy the latest movies, while a large table and personalised lighting are perfect for those finishing a presentation.

Universal PC power port and USB charging will keep you going until landing.

All Nippon Airways is considered Asia’s Leading Cultural Airline by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Saudi Arabian Airlines

Saudia offers business class travellers a flexible environment, one conductive to either relaxing or catching up with work. It has been designed to deliver not only efficient, friendly and caring services, but also an unobtrusive feeling, mindful of passengers need for personal space.

Business class seats are wide enough to be on other airlines’ first-class sections, with generous recline and ample seat pitches to allow for optimum legroom.

Headrests are equipped with adjustable padded wings for maximum comfort, while the seats themselves are ergonomically designed to provide the stable lumbar support that is critical on long-haul flights.

All seats are equipped with special monitors that may reach up to 35cm in some aircraft. A remote control will provide you with complete flexibility for your personal entertainment during the trip.

Skytrax considers Saudia a four-star airline.



Oman Air

The innovative business class layout with Oman Air is comparable to many first-class cabins in the sky, with direct aisle access, adjustable privacy dividers and a real bed.

The 17-inch personal monitor - paired with noise cancelling headphones and controlled by the touch personal media unit - will keep you engaged throughout your flight. Two USB ports are available in every seat plus laptop power with a fully adjustable personal reading light.

At Oman Air everything is made with guests in mind, even the intuitive seat control panels are kept clean and simple to use. Business class guests will also have an extensive range of entertainment options through the new ARIA system.

Premium guests are welcomed with ‘Kahwa,’ the traditional Omani coffee and the finest quality dates.

To dine, the carrier offers a modern selection of specially designed appetizers and main dishes.

Oman Air is considered World’s Leading Airline – Customer Experience by voters at the World Travel Awards.



Lufthansa

Guests can experience the first-rate comfort and privacy of business class with Lufthansa, reaching your destination feeling relaxed. Lounge access and priority boarding at the airport, additional free baggage and exclusive in-flight meals are waiting for you on board.

The seat can be converted into a fully-flat bed that is almost two metres long – just the thing for relaxing during a long flight.

The open-plan design, the seating arrangement and the subtle, natural colour scheme create a surprisingly spacious feel.

In business class, selected menus await you – recommended by leading chefs – and served on top-quality tableware. The drinks menu offers a comprehensive selection of hot and cold beverages.

Lufthansa is considered Europe’s Leading Airline – Business Class by voters at the World Travel Awards.



TAP Air Portugal

Business class with TAP offers an exclusive service, personalised attendance and maximum comfort. Guests can can rest or work while they fly.

The Recaro lie-flat seats are true beds with anti-allergy pillows twice the size of the previous ones and covered in a fabric specially developed for TAP that is softer to the touch. The headrests also have a new design for extra comfort.

The menus focus on Portuguese products and traditional desserts, so that the airline shows off the best of what the country has to offer the world. Served on Portuguese porcelain, meals are accompanied by a selection of exclusively Portuguese wines.

Enjoy new amenities and discover Portugal from north to south, including the islands.

TAP was honoured with the title of World’s Leading Airline to Africa by voters at the World Travel Awards.