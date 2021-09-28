Breaking Travel News investigates: Rove City Walk

Rove Hotels has welcomed the opening of Rove City Walk, crossing 3,000 operational rooms in the emirate of Dubai.

The latest property from the United Arab Emirates’ unconventional lifestyle hospitality brand offers guests the perfect excuse to experience an urban lifestyle at the heart of the city.

The hotel is located directly opposite to the biggest event location in the city, Coca-Cola Arena Dubai.

This makes it the ideal spot for those attending or organising events, shopping at high-end retail stores, experiencing some of the hottest dining outlets, cinema, family-friendly attractions and, even an indoor tropical forest full of exotic plants and creatures, among others.

“At Rove, we believe in offering Rovers – the modern global nomads, a fun, fuss-free and affordable accommodation while they explore without borders.

“With convenience and great service as the key to everything the brand has to offer, we are always looking for well-connected locations to add to our collection of ever-growing hotels.

“The latest addition – Rove City Walk, brings Rove’s much-loved concept and accessible hospitality to one of Dubai’s most premium locations, and gives visitors an unbeatable jump-off point to start their Dubai adventure from,” said Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.

Rove City Walk features artsy modern design themed around music.

It features a total of 566 Rover rooms, as well as interconnecting family rooms to accommodate larger groups and those who like to travel with their whole gang.

Rove City Walk is an ideal choice for guests seeking to experience the urban lifestyle at its very best in one of Dubai’s coolest neighbourhoods where everyone is inspired to actively seek the unexpected.

The area features a selection of high-end retailers, multiple gourmet restaurants, unbeatable cinematic experience at Roxy Cinemas and more.

Holidaymakers can look forward to a world of options within walking distance from the hotel, including access to the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai and the Green Planet – an enchanting bio-dome that invites visitors to explore our planet’s fascinating flora and fauna through an immersive expedition into the tropics.

Best of all, the hotel is within walking distance from Dubai Metro, and just five minutes’ drive of the glittering Dubai Downtown, ten minutes from La Mer Beach, and 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport.

Rove City Walk offers a variety of great food and beverage options to chill-out and enjoy at their all-day dining hangout - the Daily.

The hotel features a welcoming outdoor pool to relax and float away to Downtown’s skyline. To complete the experience, guests will have access to on-site games such as foosball, video games and more.

Rove City Walk is also a great spot for those freelancing or working remotely.

The hotel’s co-working space is well equipped with free high-speed Wi-Fi and plenty of plugs to keep you powered.

City Walk has plenty to discover with something exciting to explore at every step.

Whether arriving solo, with family, or a bunch of friends looking to stay a day or more, Rove City Walk has a stay option to match every traveller’s preference.

Paul Bridger, chief operating officer of Rove Hotels, tells Breaking Travel News about the future of the brand:

More Information

With the new Rove City Walk and Rove Expo 2020, now open, the brand’s footprint has quickly grown to cover the whole city of Dubai.

A homegrown brand, Rove Hotels will end the year with nine central locations across the emirate, offering options for all travellers’ needs, whether they want to relax by the beach, enjoy an action-packed stay at Dubai Parks & Resorts or visit the city’s main tourist attractions.

Find out more on the official website.