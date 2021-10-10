Breaking Travel News investigates: Raffles Dubai

It can be a challenge to standout amid the stunning skyline of Dubai.

The city, rising from the desert, is a myriad of architectural wonders, each more dazzling than the last.

But, amid the riches, Raffles Dubai strikes an unmistakable pose; one of the most venerable and respected properties in the city.

Situated next to sister hotel, Sofitel the Obelisk, the Egyptian-themed destination is a bastion of luxury in this famed destination.

Inspired by the great pyramids, Raffles Dubai is the epitome of residential elegance and warm Arabian hospitality.

An iconic landmark of sheer opulence, it features palatial suites and rooms distinguished by sophisticated Asian, Middle Eastern and Egyptian decor.

Harmonious elements of earth, air, fire and water inspire its graceful architecture, setting unrivalled standards of refined luxury and impeccable comfort.

A surprising, chic merging of Asian style with an Egyptian aesthetic, Raffles Dubai is perfectly positioned in the heart of the city, delivering the unexpected luxury of space, impeccable service and sophisticated style.

Loved by travellers for the warmth of its service and the sophistication of the aesthetic, the hotel offers some of the most spacious rooms in the city - generously proportioned, sumptuously appointed and blessed with a uniquely Raffles sensibility.

With their walk-in showers, sitting areas and balconies the rooms are like suites; and the suites are ... extraordinary.

At night, the views from your private balcony stretch out forever.

Throughout, the elegant Raffles Club Rooms offer luxury and privacy to discerning business travellers and leisure seekers.

Rooms are generous in size and boast a décor inspired by Middle Eastern and contemporary Asian designs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Handcrafted ornaments and luxurious fabrics create a sophisticated home away from home ambience.

For those with the resources, the Royal Suites are true masterpieces.

While luxury abounds at Raffles Dubai, nowhere is it more striking than in the two spectacular accommodations.

One draws inspiration from Asian design while the other features Middle Eastern décor.

Lavish interiors, luxurious fabrics and handsome works of art create a residential sanctuary.

Each is a sophisticated and luxurious home.

Each is an unforgettable experience that is second to none.

With a choice of seven exceptional restaurants and bars, as well a myriad of restaurants in Wafi, Raffles Dubai is the ultimate destination from which to explore the amazing boutiques, shops and souks of the city.

This iconic architectural gem is beautifully positioned close to the magnificent Khan Murjan souk, Dubai International Airport and convention centres.

Guests are also close to Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai World Trade Centre and Exhibition Halls - and just a short hop to the sea, sand and sunbathing off the coast.

Surrounded by lush private gardens, Raffles offers space to live, breathe and express yourself in unique style.

An outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art gym, the exceptional Raffles Spa - with six treatment rooms including a couple’s suite - and the exclusive Raffles Garden to complete the picture.

Surprising, delightful, delicious - and promising an incredible sense of space, service and unforgettable style - this destination hotel is an oasis of calm and charm for those for whom life is always an adventure.

Of course, Dubai is recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards, so there is business to be done amid all the luxury – and what better place than Raffles?

Set the agenda for a successful event in the city with the support of Raffles’ experienced planners and gracious service, dedicated to your every need.

The 11 flexible meeting spaces, multi-functional Library, private Raffles Garden and spectacular Raffles Ballroom offer endless options that ensure an event’s success.

Raffles is considered to be one of the most venerable names in hospitality.

The brand goes out of its way to give guests the warmest welcome, the richest experiences and the fondest of memories.

Today the legend continues all around the world.

From the classic colonial splendour of Raffles Singapore where it all began to urban oasis in Dubai, Paris or Warsaw and peaceful resorts in Maldives, Bali or Makati.

The Raffles Story will soon continue in London, Boston and Moscow, as well as many more leading destinations.

The Raffles name is synonymous with luxury, glamour and extraordinary adventure.

Each hotel is an oasis of calm and charm at the crossroads of a civilisation.

Each is a carefully chosen destination in its own right.

Each is uniquely, indefinably, sublimely Raffles.

Now, as the brand grows, and reach new and sometimes surprising destinations, guests can rest assured that wherever in the world they travel, the company will remain distinctly Raffles - infused with the same spirit of adventure, luxury and sublime service.

Exciting and enchanting, refreshing and reinvigorating, Raffles is loved by those with an adventurous spirit and a taste for the very best.

More Information

A part of Dubai, a place apart, Raffles Dubai is a five-star luxury hotel that embodies an oasis of calm and charm with an incredible sense of space, service and unforgettable style.

The property recently took the Middle East’s Leading Hotel Service Award at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more on the official website.