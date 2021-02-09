Standard international announces appointments of Amber Asher as Chief Executive Officer

The Company realigns its executive leadership team for its next phase of global expansion

The Standard, the leading boutique hospitality brand, announced today its appointment of Amber Asher to CEO of Standard International, parent company of Standard Hotels, Bunkhouse and Peri Hotels and Amar Lalvani to Executive Chairman. Ms. Asher succeeds Mr. Lalvani in the role of CEO in which he served for the past eight years. Ms. Asher and Mr. Lalvani have worked side by side for over a decade at The Standard successfully transitioning it from a small founder led brand to a global, multi-brand lifestyle industry leader.

Alongside Mr. Lalvani, Ms. Asher has played a key role in building Standard International’s team, overseeing the operations of the 17 properties within the portfolio and accelerating the global pipeline, all while navigating the challenges posed by Covid-19 to the hospitality sector and the company. In her new role as CEO, Ms. Asher will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business.

As Executive Chairman, Mr. Lalvani will remain involved as an active Board member as well as involved in key strategic projects around the world, brand innovation initiatives and global capital and developer relationships. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, CEO and President of Sansiri, will remain Chairman of Standard International’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Asher started her work with The Standard approximately ten years ago as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. In 2013, she led the sale of a majority stake in the brand to Standard International which was formed by Mr. Lalvani to make the acquisition and grow The Standard brand. Following the successful closing of that transaction, she became the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Standard International and went on to be promoted to President in 2017. In addition to negotiating all the company’s contracts for new hotel developments and overseeing all legal matters, Ms. Asher has played a pivotal role in all corporate transactions including the purchase of a majority stake in The Bunkhouse Group, the formation, launch, and VC funding of One Night, and the capitalization of the company by Sansiri.

“I could not be more excited to transition the CEO role to Amber. We have worked closely together for over a decade and she has been highly instrumental and effective at growing the company and overseeing our expanding global footprint and talented teams. I have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead the organization into this exciting phase of global growth,” said Mr. Lalvani.

Prior to joining The Standard in 2011, Ms. Asher served as the Associate General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Morgans Hotel Group where she oversaw all legal matters related to development, operations, intellectual property, employment, food and beverage, and financing. Ms. Asher began practicing law at Latham & Watkins LLP in 2001 in the Finance and Real Estate Department, where she focused on all aspects of commercial real estate law with a particular concentration in real estate finance, corporate transactions, leasing and hospitality.

The Standard, Hua Hin, the brand’s first resort in Thailand, will open on December 1st, 2021, followed by The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, the company’s highly anticipated Asia flagship, which will open in 2022. This month, the company announced The Standard, Ibiza, which is also slated to open in 2022. These three new properties will kick off a series of 10 additional landmark projects in highly coveted markets around the world, including Singapore, Melbourne, Lisbon, Dublin, Brussels and Las Vegas.

Identifying and cultivating talent, building and mentoring successful teams and innovating in the hospitality sector remain top priorities for Ms. Asher and The Standard brand, renowned for its distinctive approach to hospitality.



About Standard International (The Standard Hotels):

Created in 1999, The Standard hotels are known for their taste-making clientele, their pioneering design, and their unrelenting un-standard-ness. With 7 hotels in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, most recently London and the Maldives, and the upcoming The Standard, Hua Hin and the Asia flagship, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon slated to open in early 2022, the goal of every Standard project—be it a hotel, a rooftop discothèque, or a magazine—is to defy conventions, up the aesthetic stakes, and deliver an experience that can only be had at The Standard. The Standard’s irreverent and playful sensibility, combined with a careful consideration of design, detail and service, have established its reputation as a pioneer of hospitality, travel, dining, nightlife, and beyond. Sansiri PLC, Thailand’s leading real estate developer made its first investment into Standard International in late November 2017, which increased over time, making Sansiri PLC the majority stakeholder. http://www.standardhotels.com @thestandard

