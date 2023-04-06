Breaking Travel News explores: 7 Visions Hotels opens new property in Yerevan

Seven Visions, the Dvin has opened its doors in Yerevan, bringing a new level of luxury to Armenia.

The luxurious hotel is located in the heart of the city and has established itself as one of the most sought-after properties in the destination due to its impeccable service and stunning amenities.

The hotel features spacious rooms that are designed to provide maximum comfort and relaxation to guests.

Each is equipped with a living room, air conditioning and other essential facilities that cater to the needs of modern-day travellers.

Moreover, the hotel also offers rooms with a balcony, providing guests with breath-taking views of the city that they can enjoy from the comfort of their rooms.

Imagine a new kind of urban luxury lifestyle where ancient tradition meets contemporary excellence.

Ambition becomes reality at Seven Visions, the Dvin.

A landmark of Soviet-era Yerevan, reborn like a phoenix into an exclusive destination that combines local flair and ambiance with international standards of luxury.

Connect to history while feasting on the innovative cuisine of Hayrik Restaurant - or seek fascination in the awarding-winning Dvin Music Hall, the only one of its kind without supporting pillars.

Whether guests are looking to rejuvenate in the enchanting and expansive 7 Visions Wellness & Spa or hideaway in the sumptuous suites, the loation transcends whatever can be imagined.

Sumptuously furnished in the fashion of modern Art Deco, the elegant rooms and suites offer a sleek design and the ultimate comfort while providing the latest technology to keep guests connected.

Seven Visions Hotel, the Dvin offers 153 lavish, pet-friendly rooms and suites that range from an intimate 46-square-metre superior room to a grand 268-square-metre Presidential Suite, available with butler service for both humans and pets.

For dining options, guests can indulge in the most exquisite and unique dishes at the bar and restaurant.

The culinary team uses only the freshest ingredients and innovative cooking techniques to create mouth-watering dishes that will tantalize your taste buds.

Savour the rich tradition of Armenian cuisine spiced with innovation when sitting down to relish a culinary adventure at the hands of the local experts.

Whether guests want to indulge in a full-course meal or are in the mood for tea, the diverse venues from the ground floor to the roof top ensure that the dining experience at Seven Visions will be unforgettable.

Not just a high-end restaurant in the sky over Yerevan, Coba is also a brand lounge with a 360° panoramic view featuring a performance platform that stars top talents.

Head chef, Hayk Veyshtort, whips up a creative fusion of regional Armenian cuisine combined with faraway cultures, featuring delights like pumpkin gazpacho with smoked trout caviar, duck prosciutto, salmon tartare with tamarind sauce, and corn-fed beef ribs from a small local farm.

With its geometric images and modern architectural design, Coba aims to transport guests into the depths of the future while delivering the comfort and pleasure of modern life.

The Seven Visions Executive Lounge is an enhanced guest experience that combines luxury services with exclusive privileges, designed to embrace the poetry of strangers.

All guests staying on the eighth, ninth and tenth floors are invited to enjoy the services and comfort of the luxury atmosphere on the fourth floor.

The unique space uses the solace of a private lounge with an exclusive dining area that serves signature buffets throughout the day.

The One & Only Theatre is the first in the world without a physical stage, designed to astonish guests with live theatrical performances and daring acrobatics performed in the air.

Thrilling aerial and aquatic stunts explode out of this world with powerful music and special effects.

Inspired by singular theatres found in only a few cities around the world, Armenia is honoured that its capital, Yerevan, can offer the public the same fierce acrobatic shows as seen in Las Vegas, Macau and Dubai.

One of the unique features of Seven Visions, The Dvin is that it is a pet-friendly hotel.

Guests can bring their furry friends with them and enjoy their vacation without having to leave their beloved pets behind.

World Travel Awards

Seven Visions, the Dvin is nominated for the title of Europe’s Leading New Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

World Travel Awards recently confirmed the winners will be revealed during the Europe Gala Ceremony, this year taking place in magnificent city of Batumi, Georgia.

The destination has made the headlines in recent years as Europe’s new travel hotspot and tourism investment capital.

The leading travel industry figureheads from across the continent will be invited to this must-attend VIP event on September 30th.

Capital of the autonomous Ajara region, Batumi enjoys an enviable all-season climate on the shores of the Black Sea, with a backdrop of the magnificent snow-capped Ajara Mountains.

The gala ceremony will take place at Georgia’s most important historical monument, the 2,000-year-old Gonio Fortress, one of the world’s best-preserved examples of Roman architecture and a site steeped in myths and legends.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “I am honoured to unveil Batumi as the host of our Europe Gala Ceremony 2023. This fascinating destination is one of the rising stars of tourism, and as one of the most talked about locations in the world, is a place that everyone should visit. I am delighted it will form a crucial part of our special 30th anniversary Grand Tour.”

Voting for the event opens on May 9th – here.

More Information

Find out more about Seven Visions, the Dvin on the official website.