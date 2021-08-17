Breaking Travel News investigates: Jamaica celebrates at World Travel Awards

Jamaica was the star of the World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America 2021 Winners Day, scooping a number of top prizes.

Not only did the island defend the title of Caribbean’s Leading Destination - an accolade the country has held for more than a decade - but voters also awarded Jamaica the trophies for Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination and Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination.

The prestigious prize for Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board completed the glittering run of success.

A number of hotels, airlines and tour operators from across the tourism sector were also honoured with regional titles.

GoldenEye led the way, walking away with the prize for Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort.

No ordinary hotel, but a collection of private villas, the property was recently back in the spotlight following the worldwide premier of the latest Bond film, No Time to Die.

Each of the accommodations is set amid tropical gardens, private beaches and secluded coves, a Jamaica home away from home.

Voters agreed, GoldenEye is a place, a mindset and a far-reaching myth in the collective imagination.

At the same time, Fleming Villa at GoldenEye was honoured with the prize for Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa.

One of the fastest growing sectors in Jamaican tourism is cruise, with a number of facilities on the island being recognised as the best in the region.

Jamaica itself took the title of Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination, while the Historic Naval Dockyard at Port Royal was recognised with the trophy for Caribbean’s Leading Tourism Development Project.

Port of Falmouth has also been honoured with the trophy for Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port, while Port of Montego Bay took Caribbean’s Leading Home Port.

The history and culture of Jamaica provide a source of much fascination, which has set the stage for millions of visitors to be charmed and enchanted by its undeniable beauty.

The cruise business segment is responsible for the development, marketing and operation of the local cruise ports and marina facilities.

The three main award-winning cruise ports, located in Montego Bay, Ocho Rios and Falmouth (as well as the comparatively smaller Port Antonio) serve as the asset base for the segment.

The larger ports can accommodate mega cruise vessels from the major cruise lines, while Port Antonio serves boutique cruise ships and luxury yachts.

Jamaica also boasts more attractions within one hour of ports compared to other regional cruise facility.

Of course, no discussion of Jamaican tourism would be complete without mention of Sandals Resorts International.

The parent company successfully defended the title of Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand - a prize the all-inclusive leader has all but made its own over the years – while Sandals South Coast took the trophy for Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort.

The all-new Sandals South Coast is the perfect combination of European civility in an all-beachfront all-inclusive resort.

From all-new Over-the-Water Bungalows, an overwater bar, and a romantic Over-the-Water Chapel, the property brings guests closer than ever to the water.

Set on a two-mile stretch of the south coast’s most pristine white-sand beach and nestled within a 500-acre nature preserve, this spectacular seaside oasis features three distinctive European Villages.

The venerable Sandals Montego Bay also took the prize for Jamaica’s Leading Resort.

GO! Jamaica Travel was one of the organisations with most to celebrate, having claimed a trio of titles – Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator, Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency and Caribbean’s Leading Destination Management Company.

As the company continues to expand into various markets worldwide, customer service has remained at the forefront of the organisation.

The goal is to provide a quality product at competitive rates to travellers while keeping the personal touch – a sentiment recognised by World Travel Awards voters.

For those with more adrenaline, Island Routes Caribbean Adventures took the prize for Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator and Dunn’s River Falls was presented with the trophy for Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction.

In aviation, Sangster International Airport has led the fightback from Covid-19, welcoming millions of guests to Jamaica this year.

In recognition its role in regional tourism, voters honoured the facility with the prize for Caribbean’s Leading Airport, while Club Mobay at Sangster International took Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge.

Sangster International Airport is the leading tourism gateway to the island of Jamaica – one of the world’s most beautiful and desired destinations.

It is ideally located on the northwest coast of the island – at the centre of the country’s main tourism region and close to a wide range of hotel and resort facilities.

The airport is within easy driving distance of the cruise ports at Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, as well as Negril.

For business travellers, Montego Bay Convention Centre was honoured with the prize for Caribbean’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre, while Island Car Rentals took Caribbean’s Leading Independent Car Rental Company.

Rounding out the winners, a number of hotels were recognised as the best in the region.

Rockhouse took the prize for Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel, while Margaritaville Caribbean won the trophy for Caribbean’s Leading Entertainment Venue and The Tryall Club was honoured with Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Residences.

Finally, Jamaica Inn secured Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort, Eclipse at Half Moon walked away with Caribbean’s Leading New Hotel and Round Hill Hotel & Villas won Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort.