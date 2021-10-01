Breaking Travel News interview: Vinod Kelwani, chief executive, Technoheaven

Technoheaven has been honoured with the titles of World’s Best DMC Software Provider and World’s Best Travel ERP Solutions Provider by voters at the World Travel Tech Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Vinod Kelwani, chief executive of the company, to find out how it feels to have taken the prestigious honour.

Breaking Travel News: How does it feel to have been recognised by voters from around the world?

Vinod Kelwani: We are honoured to receive the two prestigious awards - World’s Best DMC Software Provider and World’s Best Travel ERP Solutions Provider at World Travel Tech Awards 2021.

Winning these awards amongst the big brand name nominees is a significant milestone for Technoheaven.

It’s a proud moment for Technoheaven to be recognised by the voters worldwide.

It is a proud moment for Technoheaven to be recognised as Gujarat’s first IT Company to be Winner of the World Travel Tech Awards, and the credit goes to the entire Technoheaven team who has worked dedicatedly to bring the company to this successful level.

A huge thank you to Technoheaven team for their continuous efforts in developing customised travel technology solutions based on customer requirements to grow the online travel business.

Thank You to all the voters for voting and supporting World Travel Tech Awards and us for this acknowledgement.

BTN: How will Technoheaven be using the title to promote the company as we move into 2022?

VK: The tourism industry has significantly impacted the Covid-19 pandemic, and currently, the recovery is underway.

With this recovery expected in 2022, we are focusing on adapting to the ever-changing demands of travel clients to ensure the growth of the travel business in the pandemic time.

We believe offline tourism businesses need to migrate online by implementing an online travel system to make travel more accessible to a larger, global audience by providing all travel services including hotels, tours, transfers, activities and packages in one platform and improve user experience and bookings.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw many travel and tourism companies forced to close their offline interactions.

For this, we have already set out the action plan to help tourism companies, travel agencies and destination management companies to migrate their business online with innovative travel technology solutions, including business-to-business and business-to-consumer booking engines, supplier integrations, payment integration, customer relationship management and many other services vital for survival and growth.

We focus on having everything in one place to fulfil all clients’ requirements to increase online bookings and revenues.

BTN: How would you describe the mood in the global tourism market currently – is the recovery underway from the Covid-19 pandemic?

TK: The two prestigious awards from World Travel Tech Awards - World’s Best DMC Software Provider and World’s Best Travel ERP Solutions Provider is the most significant milestones that will help drive forward the company’s vision of making technology solutions easily accessible to travel companies globally.

These awards will help us promote Technoheaven’s award-winning technology and build the best partnerships with businesses in the travel industry, including startups, small travel agencies, tourism companies and destination management companies around the world, to fully automate their travel business process for smooth functioning of travel business with better ways to market their services and capture more extensive customer base.

Technoheaven will provide award-winning travel technology solutions with the best-customised features to fulfil all client’s travel business requirements and help them grow productivity and profitability for the business.

