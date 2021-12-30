Breaking Travel News interview: Boris Marchegiani, president, Gaia Hotel & Reserve

Gaia Hotel & Reserve has been honoured with the title of World’s Leading Green Hotel at the World Travel Awards.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Boris Marchegiani, president of the property, to find out how it feels to have been recognised by voters from around the globe.

Breaking Travel News: Having claimed a top title at the World Travel Awards, how does it feel to have won?

Boris Marchegiani: We are sincerely proud of what our staff and our vets have done to deserve such a wonderful title.

It is with much honour that we are humbled by this great recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT

If I were to ask, ‘what would be better in today’s environment than to be recognised for helping it along?’ I would not be able to think of a better goal for our hotel to have.

BTN: How will the trophy help you to promote Gaia Hotel & Reserve as we move into 2022?

BM: Our home is Costa Rica, a peaceful country where environmental issues really do matter to both our people and our visitors.

It is thus of major importance that our ranking as the World’s Leading Green Hotel for 2021 and previously for 2020, identify our harmony with our surroundings, and, at the same time, being part of the habitat, has helped our natural environment develop free of human hindrance.

BTN: What is it that caught the eye of voters; what do you think it is that separates Gaia Hotel & Reserve from its competitors around the world?

BM: Probably the very small footprint in our structure which makes up less than 1/7 of the entire property, whereas 6/7 are saved for a natural nature reserve.

Here we have developed a project, in conjunction with Discovery, NatGeo and the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington DC, for the re-introduction of the Scarlet Macaws into our environment after 60 years of their disappearance due to mischievous poaching of the species.

Today, our area has over 100 birds flying free of human encumbrance in what used to be their natural habitat and today claim a their well deserve home again.

More Information

Find out more about Gaia Hotel & Reserve on the official website.