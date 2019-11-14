Breaking Travel News interview: Murat Zorlu, general manager, Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites

Next year looks set to be a milestone one for Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, as the property transforms into an ultra-all-inclusive operation.

From January, all guests booking a stay will receive the all-inclusive experience, which includes a myriad of premium facilities and exceptional services.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Murat Zorlu, general manager of the hotel, about what the changes mean for guests to this one-of-a-kind property.

Breaking Travel News: Can you tell us a little about the motivation to change to an ultra-all-inclusive hotel, a style that remains comparatively rare in Dubai?

Murat Zorlu: This decision, to turn Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites into an exclusively ultra-all-inclusive experience, comes from a demand we’ve noticed on the back of guest feedback and the popularity of our ultra-all-inclusive package, while acknowledging the market demand for value-added benefits.

Having successfully established ourselves in the region as the United Arab Emirate’s first luxury multi-concept resort, and being the first hotel to launch the ultra-all-inclusive concept in Dubai, it was a natural evolution for us to continue to innovate and refine our offering.

With this new ultra all-inclusive only package, we invite guests to leave their wallets behind and enter a unique holiday, catered for the whole family.

BTN: What will it mean for guests – what can they expect from the new offering?

MZ: The majority of our bookings come from long-staying guests, particularly families, and we want to encourage them to have limitless experiences in Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites, touching at all the core pillars of Rixos, at no additional cost.

With the recent addition of the Luxury Suite Collection, and with the enhanced ultra-all-inclusive experience, guests can enjoy more luxurious inclusions than ever, from the in-room minibar, upgraded premium beverage menu, designer bathroom amenities and high-speed Wi-Fi, to the wide array of activities and enhanced amenities available across the hotel.

With access to 11 food and beverage outlets, from international specialties at all-day dining restaurants, A La Turca and Turquoise, to superb a la carte feasting at the recently refurbished Italian concept L’Olivo Ristorante, Spanish meat joint Toro Loco Steakhouse, and seafood spot, Aqua & More, our guests can delight in epicurean pleasures throughout their stay.

With a fully upgraded premium beverage programme that now offers over 100 international brands, and 24-hour treats at Patisserie Istanbul, there’s limitless indulgence to be had.

As part of the ultra-all-inclusive offering, guests can try out numerous recreational activities at the Rixos Sports Academy, from spin cycling, trampoline jump and TRX, to anti-gravity yoga and aqua fit.

With a newly renovated outdoor wellness area, indoor wellness studio and tennis court, there are multiple locations for guests to get their daily workout fix, including the state-of-the-art fitness centre and outdoor Jungle Gym, with its mesmerising views of the Gulf.

Finally, boasting a one-kilometre stretch of private beach and four temperature-controlled swimming pools, Rixos the Palm Dubai offers ample opportunities to relax and take in the Palm Jumeirah setting.

Extending the true VIP treatment, guests can enjoy complimentary pool and beach amenities such as ice-cold fruit kebabs, frozen lollies, refreshing Evian face mists and sub-zero face towels, plus a Sunglass Butler to ensure those mesmerizing palm views remain unobstructed.

BTN: Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites recently took the title of the World’s Leading Lifestyle Resort at the World Travel Awards. How important are accolades such as this to the hotel?

MZ: First of all, none of these awards could have been achieved without the tireless efforts of our outstanding team, so I see these accolades as an appreciation to reward their hard work and instil in them a sense of pride and achievement.

I also think brand recognition is important to encourage guests to choose and stay loyal to a hotel and increase opportunities to build and strengthen partnerships, business and the brand’s overall reputation.

We at Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites take great pride in providing an exclusive escape to cater to the whole spectrum of multi-generational families.

Through our dedication to entertainment, dining and wellbeing – these being Rixos core pillars – we have created a unique lifestyle experience, set on one of the most iconic resort destinations in the world and it’s always nice to see our vision and efforts recognised.

More Information

Rixos the Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is the United Arab Emirates’ first luxury multi-concept beach hotel situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

The beach resort offers panoramic views of the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai’s iconic skyscrapers, the glittering skyline of Dubai Marina and the remarkable lagoons and architecture of Palm Jumeirah itself.

Find out more on the official website.