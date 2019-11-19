Aviasales partners music streaming services for the new travel experience

One of the world’s largest independent flight search updates its mobile app with a new feature. It allows tracking the tour dates to buy a bundle of plane and show tickets with just a few clicks.

According to the study, conducted by Aviasales, one-third of users are looking for tour dates to fly out for a gig of a favourite artist. Besides, tours & activities market is booming nowadays.

New UX is easy to navigate through. Having even the rough dates of the vacation, a user can get the list of related events. Relevancy comes from media libraries connected to a streaming service. The application relies on personal preferences and playlists.

This seamless user experience was made possible through the collaboration with VK, one of Europe’s largest social media platform. VK data helps to analyze a playlist and create a personalized travel map. Spotify and Apple Music synchronisation will be available on Q1’2020.

Andrey Kapitanov, Head of Music on VKontakte says:

“For more than a decade, many of us have been saving our favourite tracks to VK. Therefore, VKontakte music is often not just a set of audio, but a whole archive of memories and emotions, a place where hundreds of ‘those’ songs are located. Hearing them live is a great reason to take a trip. Now it has become easier to organise”.

Konstantin Savchenko, Vice president of mobile products Aviasales adds: “Both travel and music give strong emotions, and when you manage to combine it, you remember this for a long time. We wanted to create a service for planning such trips and, thanks to the partnership with the largest social platform in Russia, this became possible”.

VK regularly hosts premieres of singles and albums of a diverse range of artists. Many musicians publish new items on VK earlier than on other venues. The number of active paid subscriptions in the music sections exceeds 2.5 million.