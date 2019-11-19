Make Money as a Travel Blogger with Affiliate Marketing

These days, bloggers have become influential in almost every industry. In travel, bloggers affect people’s choices on where and how to spend their vacations and what travel providers to pick.

Life as a travel blogger can be exciting, but it’s important to take steps that will enable you to earn money, particularly if you are blogging on a full-time basis. There are many tools you can use in order to help you earn money.

try to experiment with a variety of monetization techniques. This can be everything from affiliate links, paid partnerships and social media promotion to brand campaigns and sponsorships. You can create a more passive income stream for your blog by working out which is the most effective.

Affiliate marketing

Magazines such as The New York Times and Business Insider get much of their revenue by recommending products. Affiliate marketing payouts are expected to reach the $4.7 billion mark by 2020. Travelpayouts.com makes monetizing travel blogs easier by providing one place to connect with Booking.com, Hotels.com, Rentalcars.com, and other partners. This affiliate network is solely focused on travel brands.

With special widgets, your visitors can compare hotel room prices or find the best flight tickets. As a commission, you will get about 5% of the hotel bookings you sold and more for tour bookings.

‘Affiliate links can work really well if implemented correctly because they generate passive income.’, - says a popular marketing blogger Neil Patel.

Place contextual ads

Contextual ads can be displayed related to the content of your webpage or to visitors’ interests.

Mostly bloggers use Google AdSense. If your project works with a local market in a language other than English, you can check local players such as Yandex in Russia, sClick in Czech Republic, etc.

The quality of your traffic and competition between advertisers in the area affect the click outs. Average earnings in Google AdSense per 1,000 page views from the USA is $3.38.

If your blog receives enough traffic, premium advertising networks like MediaVine and AdThrive pay more than Adsense. Rates vary between $2 – $40 per 1000 views depending on your topic.

Produce YouTube videos

Aside from big hits, on average, with YouTube Ad Revenue, you can make between $1,000 to $2,500 per one million views. By asking users to like, comment, and subscribe to your channel, you help increase the video engagement, which drives views.

Public Speaking

As a blogger, you can get paid to travel by speaking at conferences and events around the world related to your topic. For example, Matthew Karsten of Expertvagabond.com is a regular speaker about how to travel the world for photography.

Teaching others through a practical and inspirational speech is a skill that many companies will pay for. If you can build up your online brand, companies will start to seek you out for these kinds of Brand marketing is a short or longer-term project with bigger brands, who’re willing to invest some proper money in exchange for valuable content. In contrary to link-building marketing agencies who don’t really care about bloggers as long as they get a link on their site

Sell digital products, webinars, e-books

Sell products and services that your readers need – Consider selling digital marketing training to aspiring bloggers or travel consulting to your readers who are looking to dig deeper into the content that they see on your site.

You can do webinars or partner with some big platforms for more exposure. Writing your e-book is also a good idea also because you will be able not only to sell it but to enhance your brand by becoming an author.

Provide sponsored content on your website and social media

There are different ways to do a paid blog post — it could be a product review, a guest blog post, a link on your sidebars, or an advertisement in your regular newsletter. This method is common among new bloggers who are still trying to make their way into this field.

The downside, however, is that the more sponsored content you do, the more likely it is that your followers will get exhausted seeing these paid posts and they would opt-out of your site. You need to strike the right balance.

You can use your travel website to sell your own products, like guidelines, travel consultancy services or insurance. For example, if you have a travel website for Europe or the USA, you can offer consultancy services about getting a visa for those countries. You can then partner with some agency you trust so they could sponsor your content.

To be successful in this area, you should carefully consider what problems your visitors experience and what you can offer as solutions. You can work with any types of products and content that you feel would fit your audience best. Be creative and sensitive to your visitors’ needs.