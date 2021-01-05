Breaking Travel News interview: Benjamin Ackhurst, hotel manager, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Katie Jensen speaks to Benjamin Ackhurst, hotel manager at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, about recognition by the World Travel Awards

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, has been celebrating its recognition by voters at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

Having opened just under two years ago, the top property has been honoured with the titles of World’s Leading Hotel Penthouse and Middle East’s Leading Luxury City Resort.

Speaking to Breaking Travel News about the trophies, Benjamin Ackhurst, hotel manager, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, said: “It has been a tough year for everybody, particularly in this industry, but we have pulled through and we are very privileged to have won these awards.

“We have been blessed with some great business over the past three months, and I think Mandarin Oriental in general has been very supportive.”

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai recently unveiled its palatial Royal Penthouse, a luxurious addition to its signature suites.

Taking exclusivity to new heights, the Royal Penthouse is secluded on the top floor of the luxurious beachfront resort.

A private lift whisks guests to their 850-square-metre haven with sweeping views over the Arabian Gulf.

This glamorous and lavishly appointed one-bedroom suite is complemented by a large, bright and generous living space with its very own chic bar area, dining room for entertaining up to 16 guests and full kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is also a world-class sound system available throughout.

Guests will wake up to the endless blue vista of sea and sky from the spacious bedroom.

The king-sized bed is topped with 1300TC sateen linen by Ploh.

An en-suite marble bathroom has a bathtub with sweeping sea views, an essence shower, and bath amenities by natural skincare line Subtle Energies.

On booking, and before guests arrive, the two spacious walk-in wardrobes will be styled by Burberry with pieces from the latest ready-to-wear collection including several exclusive items that are available for purchase.

A personal stylist will be on hand and can help guests choose the perfect look for any occasion.

Ackhurst added: “We have a great product, we are the newest on the scene, but we have great people too – that service delivery makes all the difference, especially in such a competitive destination.”

To stay ahead of the pack in the emirate, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, also confirmed a partnership with renowned wellness brand Subtle Energies.

The pair have joined forces to create a unique well-being programme focused on restoring physical, mental and emotional balance.

The curated programme involves two aspects - reenergise and reset – and spans a full-day retreats to a comprehensive three-day programme guided by experienced therapists and wellness specialists.

The spa concept provides treatment programmes that mix ancient methods and knowledge with holistic modern techniques.

Every product is made in Australia and follows European standards of natural skincare, and each is certified by Cruelty Free International.

No surprise, then, that The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, also took the title of World’s Best City Resort Spa at the World Spa Awards.

More Information

Overlooking both the pristine waters of the Arabian Gulf and the glittering skyline of the emirate, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai is a stunning destination with an enviable beach setting.

With its inviting interiors and unmatched levels of service, the resort brings a new wave of luxury to the shores of Dubai.

Find out more on the official website.