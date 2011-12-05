Breaking Travel News interview: Anne Golden, general manager, Pan Pacific London

Pan Pacific London is expected to open at the end of the year, coronavirus permitting, and will represent a number of firsts for the British capital.

Incorporating a dramatic 18-meter infinity pool with spectacular cityscape view, more landscaped outdoor space than any other luxury hotel in the area and a host of other flourishes, it will be an asset to the City.

Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Anne Golden, newly appointed general manager of the hotel, to find out more.

Breaking Travel News: Pan Pacific London will be located in One Bishopsgate Plaza, near Liverpool Street, away from the more traditional centres of luxury accommodation. What attracted the developers to the area?

Anne Golden: It seemed to us to be the obvious choice for Pan Pacific’s entry into the London (and European) market.

We saw that this area has undergone an incredible transformation, Shoreditch is now the place to be at the weekend, Hoxton and the east of London have some of the capital’s most exciting cocktail bars and venues.

The obvious attraction may seem to be the City and the financial district; however, it is about so much more than that.

Bishopsgate’s rich history has inspired some of the spaces in the Hotel including the naming of our suites and our meetings rooms, where we pay homage to the history behind coaching inns of the mid-1400s.

There is so much culture within the square mile, from world-class museums and the market mile, to a short stroll down to the River Thames with the Tower of London, Tate Modern and Shakespeare’s Globe all within easy reach from the hotel.

BTN: A host of new hotels are set to join the London market in the coming months, including new offerings from Raffles, Peninsula and Rosewood. What will set Pan Pacific apart from these competitors?

AG: Pan Pacific London will bring a slice of Singaporean hospitality to London through the warmth, graciousness and attentiveness of our team.

We will take care of our guests from the moment of arrival through to the start of their return journey home.

Our guests and residents will have exclusive access to the Wellbeing Floor which encompasses welfare and relaxation of the mind and body with luxurious sleep pods, for those 06:00 arrivals and late departures.

They can visit the café serving nutritious food for a post work-out meal or a snack after a swim in our 18.5 metre infinity pool overlooking the plaza.

Our guests will enjoy crafted south-east Asian style cocktails and signature dishes from this region’s incredibly rich culinary heritage, delivered with genuine, unobtrusive service from the heart.

Small touches of authentic Asian hospitality will make people feel at home within the bustling energy of the City.

Newly appointed executive assistant manager Steven Drewery adds: Our passion for detail and a positive working environment will ensure that the is genuine hospitality and warmth, that reverberates around the hotel.

We strive to ensure our guests feel a sense of tranquillity and assurance.

Once they are at ease in our company this is our chance to get to know them and anticipate their needs.

We want to marry this service ethic to fantastic and fanatically sourced products seen all around our hotel, from the mattress and the toothbrush in the rooms to the delectable cakes of our patisserie or our incredible Champagne selection.

Relaxed, inviting luxury.

BTN: Have plans for the hotel been modified to accommodate the global lockdown surrounding the coronavirus pandemic? When can we expect to see the property to open?

AG: Along with most people in hospitality, our daily work lives have changed.

Our dynamic and passionate team are working remotely, and we are forging forward, still aiming to open in quarter four.

BTN: With the United Kingdom currently in the process of leaving the European Union, potentially restricting freedom of movement among hospitality workers, how have you found assembly a staff for the property?

SD: Finding great people is competitive with so many employers in our industry.

What is important in our search for the best talent is that we look for people who share our same beliefs on sustainability and vision for hospitality.

Once the talent is on board it is up to us as leaders to nurture and develop individuals’ interest in all our employees to ensure their welfare and happiness at Pan Pacific London.

Our commitment to instilling a great team spirit along with productivity and self-development helps spread word of mouth we believe draws the best talent to our hotel.

BTN: Given its location, the property is likely to be driven by a corporate clientele? Will there be a leisure component to the offering as well?

AG: We expect to enjoy the company of both corporate guests and those on vacation, and have beautiful spaces and cool local experiences that will engage and delight all.

With two restaurants and two bars, a landscaped plaza, and the City’s first smart ballroom we can create unique events from weddings and social events to high tech corporate conferences.

For the guest with time on their hands, we have a patisserie on the second floor, with pastries created in house by a world-renowned pastry chef, making it the perfect place to watch the world go by before a day spent exploring the local area.

For the corporate client, we can offer a nutritious breakfast in Straits Kitchen, either western or Asian style before a short walk to the office courtesy of our unrivalled location.

SD: The leisure aspect of our hotel is one of our great strengths and with more and more exciting things to do in the locale we look forward to being a catalyst to the credibility of the City as a leisure destination.

From our stylish pool area and treatment rooms to our relaxed family Sunday brunches and our delectable high teas, there’s plenty to excite and entertain at any time of the day and any day of the week.

Later this year we will also be launching an extensive pet hospitality programme centred round weekends, encouraging guest to experience our wonderful locale even more.

More Information

Pacific London, a new hotel for the City of London, launch just across from Liverpool Street toward the end of this year.

The hotel is located in a mixed-use development at One Bishopsgate Plaza, a new landmark tower, and will provide a new luxury hospitality offering.

Find out more on the official website.

Images: Millerhare