10 Magical Holiday Destinations In Asia To Add To Your Travel Bucket

Let's have a look at some of these magical places in the Asian continent that should be on your travel itinerary.

1. Angkor Wat and Siem Reap, Indonesia

Akgkot Wat temple is the eighth wonder of the world and among the most incredible sights on Earth. The temple site has extensive complexes, with each of the buildings having its own unique style. Set against the backdrop of a jungle, this temple transports you back in time.

Siem Reap is known as the gateway to this temple and is a place that you must explore. This small town is dotted with old colonial shop fronts, quaint lamp-lit streets, and a bustling night market. You can discover the flavours of local life with a boat ride to the floating villages and stilt houses of Tonle Sap Lake.

2. Chiang Rai, Thailand

Chiang Rai is a destination that holds several attractions and surprises. The impressive architecture of Wat Rong Khun or the White Temple seems straight out of a Thai fairy tale. The Wat Rong Suea Ten or the Blue Temple, on the other hand, will mesmerise you with its modern design and gold embellishments. It is a kaleidoscopic depiction of the life of Buddha.

If you’re looking for some adventure, take a dip in the breathtaking waterfalls after a hike through the jungle. You can also catch a long-tail boat from the Chiang Rai pier that will take you across the 130 km-long Mae Kok River.

3. Agra, India

India is that gem of the East which makes the Asian continent shine majestically. The country offers so many mystical holiday destinations that it is hard to pick just one. But when it comes to India, the crown jewel is the Taj Mahal in Agra. As you watch the sun drop behind the towering domes of this magnificent monument, you are immersed in the tales of India’s rich heritage and history. When the morning rays of the sun touch the tips of this architectural excellence, it is nothing short of magic to see resplendent colours being reflected on the sun-kissed marble structure. Agra Fort is another architectural delight that holds so many stories of Indian history.

4. Pokhara, Nepal

The mountain kingdom of Nepal beckons anyone who seeks a taste of culture encompassed in abundant natural beauty. Pokhara sits at the base of the majestic Annapurna mountains, right next to a glistening lake. This picturesque town, also knowns as the ‘Jewel of the Himalaya’, lies along the shores of the serene Phewa Tal (Phewa Lake) and is set in the shadow of the sacred ‘Machhapuchhare’ Mountain.

Pokhra is a charming town with peaceful vibes, breathtaking beauty and spiritual spots that exude immense serenity. If you’re a sunset lover, you can hike through verdant forested hills to the Japanese-built Shanti Stupa to witness picture-perfect imagery of the sun setting over the Annapurna range.

5. Shiraz, Iran

Shiraz has been the epicentre of Persian history for over two millennia now. While the city lent its name to the famous Shiraz wine, it has borrowed its fame from Hafez and Sa’di, two of the most beloved Persian poets of all time whose tombs are in this ‘city of poets’. Shiraz isn’t just known for the words penned here by these poets. The city sings songs of beauty through its magnificent gardens and exquisite architecture.

Towards the northeast side of Shiraz is the city of Persepolis, one of the great wonders of the ancient world. Although Shiraz wine hasn’t been made here since the Islamic Revolution of 1979, you can still savour some delicious, non-alcoholic drinks made from rose, musk willow, mint, and walnut.

6. Zhangjiajie, China

The precipitous pillars in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park were the inspiration behind the Hallelujah Mountains in the famous Hollywood movie Avatar. Zhangjiajie is located in the northwest of Hunan province and is known for its towering peaks, gorgeous rock pillars and deep valleys. The massive rock pillars in Zhangjiajie are some of the most photographed natural structures in China.

This place hoards a wealth of natural beauty and surreal experiences. The national park here is home to more than 3,000 narrow limestone pillars along with several endangered plant and animal species. The glass bridge across the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon is said to be the world’s highest and longest glass bridge ever constructed.

7. Hakone, Japan

Hakone is less than 100 km from Tokyo and apart from the iconic Mt.Fuji, it is also famous for its hot springs, scenic beauty and majestic views across Lake Ashinoko. The elusive Mt. Fuji is more often than not enveloped in a thick cloud blanket but Hakone gives you the best view of this mountain. You can spend your day cruising across Lake Ashi or following delightful woodland trails out of Hakone. Plan a trek to Mt.Fuji if you really want to catch the magic of Mt. Fuji up close.

8. Paro, Bhutan

Let’s just say that you must visit Paro for a truly soul-satisfying experience. You can start off by visiting one of the oldest temples in the Himalayan kingdom, Kyichu Lhakhang. Next on your list could be the Drukgyel Dzong or the Fortress of Victory. This UNESCO world heritage site has a lot of Tiben war stories.

In Paro, you can get spectacular views of some of Nepal’s fabulous peaks like Everest, Lhotse and Mansulu. But more than anything, what Paro is best known for is the Tiger’s Nest Monastery (Taktsang Monastery). Legend has it that Guru Rinpoche (also known as Guru Padmasambhava) came to Bhutan on the back of a tigress. He spent a large amount of his time meditating in the mountains above the Paro Valley and that place became home to Paro Taktsang or Tiger’s Nest Monastery, one of the holiest monasteries in the world.

9. Borneo, Malaysia

Borneo is a place where the flora and fauna will enchant you to no end. Picture this: Dense jungles, long stretches of tropical coastlines, and breathtaking islands. Arent you already under a spell? It is dotted with photo-worthy landscapes that will help you find your bliss. Starting from the Danum Valley rainforest where you can meet some orangutans to climbing Mount Kinabalu, Borneo makes you fall in love with it. Travel tip: The white beaches of Pulau Tiga or Three Islands off the coast of Sabah near Kota Kinabalu are a must-see too.

10. Jerusalem, Israel

The holy city of Jerusalem is a bustling and vibrant place which is home to some of the important landmarks in the history of Christianity and Judaism. The Church of the Sepulchre, Via Dolorosa and Western Wall are just some of the attractions in a long list of things you can do here.

You can enjoy a fascinating view of Old Jerusalem from the Jerusalem Citadel or the Tower of David which dates back more than 2000 years. As you stroll through the Old City markets, you can pick up a handmade leather bag or a pair of sandals or a gorgeous ceramic vase for your living room. The perfect souvenirs to take back home!

Conclusion

