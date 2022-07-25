Breaking Travel News explores: Abu Dhabi prepares for blockbuster winter of events

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced its line-up of events for the upcoming winter season, which are set to create excitement and elevate the destination experience of the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Revealed during a TV talk show-style launch event, the up-to-date Abu Dhabi Calendar spans 180 days and features extraordinary concerts by regional and international artists, exhilarating sporting and e-sports action.

Also on offer are immersive cultural festivals, live interactive family shows, crowd-pleasing concerts, and unmissable theatre, opera and dance performances.

Highly anticipated events in the Abu Dhabi Calendar include the live concerts by Sting and Andrea Bocelli and IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi 2023.

For rap and global urban music fans, the Wireless Festival makes its Abu Dhabi debut in March 2023.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi Calendar has an incredible line up of events to thrill and excite our residents and visitors this season.

“We’re looking forward to sharing Abu Dhabi with the world by playing host to spectacular musical acts and action-packed global sport spectacles that will attract fans and families from across the globe.

“It’s a jam packed and incredibly diverse agenda of events which promises to connect friends, excite youth and unite families for unforgettable moments they can enjoy at their own pace.”

With the complete Abu Dhabi Calendar featured on the Visit Abu Dhabi website, residents and visitors can start planning their ‘must-see’ schedule.

A melodic musical line up and electric nightlife events

Wireless Festival: The popular rap and urban music festival from London is heading to Abu Dhabi on March 4, 2023.

Sting: The 17-time Grammy Award winner will arrive at Etihad Arena as his critically acclaimed My Songs tour on January 27, 2023. Tickets are now on sale.

Andrea Bocelli: The Italian tenor will return to Abu Dhabi for a night of enchanting classical music at Etihad Park on November 24.

IIFA Awards Abu Dhabi 2023: The Bollywood film fraternity will return to Abu Dhabi on February 11-12, 2023, for a star-studded weekend at Etihad Arena.

Middle East Film & Comic Con 2023: The world-famous festival will unite movie, TV and comic lovers of the UAE with the region’s largest pop-culture festival in March 2023.

National Day Concerts: A series of concerts will mark this year’s National Day celebrations at various locations from December 1-3.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, chief executive of Miral, said: “Through our collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi and the support of our trusted partners, Abu Dhabi will host an action-packed line-up of world-class events on Yas Island and across the emirate this season, from exhilarating concerts to cultural festivals, aimed at elevating experiences for residents and tourists of all ages to enjoy across the UAE capital.

“This reiterates our commitment to achieve our vision of positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, as well as a preferred location for world-class events.

“We continuously aim to attract guests from around the globe by bringing international A-list artists and globally renowned events to Abu Dhabi, providing captivating and immersive experiences that create unforgettable memories and raise Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism hub.”

On the Abu Dhabi debut of Wireless Festival next year, James Craven, president of Live Nation MENA, said: “With more than 200 nationalities living in the UAE, it is important we constantly track changing music tastes that are reflective of such a diverse population.

“Hip Hop remains one of the most popular genres throughout the region and the launch of Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi next March will be a huge draw to urban music fans throughout the region.

“The festival will showcase some of the biggest international hip hop stars but will also provide a platform for local artists too.”

Championship-chasing, crowd-cheering sporting action

UAE Warriors: Featuring local and international fighters, the spectacle will return in December.

Abu Dhabi T10 League: The sixth edition of the popular cricketing league will take place from November 23 to December 4 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

BLAST: Eight of the world’s best e-sports organisations will tussle for the prestigious World Final trophy, a slice of a $1 million prize pool, and a chance to claim bragging rights as the 2022 champions of Counter-Strike on December 17-18.

Liwa Festival: The motoring event will take place from November 22 to December 4, along with Khaleeji concerts, culture and heritage activations, food stalls, an outdoor cinema and a night market.

Fun leisure and family days out

Disney’s The Lion King: Etihad Arena will host a month-long run of the landmark Broadway musical until December 10.

Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival: Offering family-friendly fun and cultural awareness, the event will return from December 9-18 with a jam-packed schedule, featuring exciting zones and live entertainment, including Miami Band.

World Cup Fanzone: Building on the football fever, Yas Links Abu Dhabi will host Abu Dhabi’s flagship World Cup Fanzone until December 18, to offer fans a high-energy viewing experience, an array of dining options, an e-gaming zone and other football activations.

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season: The emirate’s annual celebration of food will take place until December this year across Abu Dhabi’s cafés and restaurants, featuring a diverse schedule of culinary experiences, range of cuisines, styles and price points.

Blippi the Musical: The popular children’s entertainer and educator is bringing an energetic, live musical show for young children and families February 18-19 at Etihad Arena.

Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023: This culinary-themed event will feature guest dinners and discussions, alongside the reveal of the organisation’s rundown of the top 50 restaurants in the region.

On bringing Blippi the Musical to Abu Dhabi for the first time, John Lickrish, chief executive of Flash Entertainment, said: “As an entertainment industry leader, we pay great attention to what audiences want to see and experience.

“Flash Entertainment has a long track record of bringing the best global performers and events to audiences in the UAE and the region.

“We have paid close attention to the growth of Blippi’s following so it is a special moment to bring this exciting show to young fans in Abu Dhabi as we continue to diversify our offering and develop the regional entertainment landscape.”

