Breaking Travel News spotlight on: Abu Dhabi

This summer will be different in Abu Dhabi.

After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, cancelled flights, vaccinations and medical accreditations – the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is fully reopened and ready to party.

Summer in the emirate is everything travellers want but, at the same time, nothing like you expect.

There are so many places to visit during summer and guests will never run out of things to do!

Visitors will have a chance to cool down in the greatest pools, find record-breaking thrills around every corner, access a level of luxury you never knew existed, and have the kids spend the whole day with their superheroes.

Expect nothing but incredible surprises in Abu Dhabi this summer season.

Now is the perfect time to start planning your next getaway.

Travellers looking for a unique and memorable holiday should consider a trip to Abu Dhabi, where they will find an abundance of cultural, adventure and luxury experiences to enjoy at incredible value.

Enjoy summer like it’s meant to be with the exclusive Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, which features unbeatable promotions across the city.

Available to purchase now, the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass offers amazing value across a diverse range of activities, giving travellers even more reasons to visit this summer and discover Abu Dhabi at their own pace.

Valid until the end of August, the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass gives visitors access to three leading theme parks in Abu Dhabi –

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi – across three days.

Abu Dhabi Summer Pass holders will also receive one-day admission to the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi, to explore its displays of fascinating artworks and artefacts.

Yas Island is considered the World’s Leading Theme Park Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards - with the destination home to Ferrari World (World’s Leading Theme Park), Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction and Yas Waterworld (Middle East’s Leading Waterpark).

Alongside entry to these leading attractions, Abu Dhabi Summer Pass holders will have access or receive discounts to 13 major cultural landmarks and institutions across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans, Qasr Al Watan, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Jahili Fort and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass is priced at AED599 for adults, AED499 for children, and is complimentary for children aged three and below.

This year, there is also a packed events calendar on Yas Island, with plans recently unveiled for shows running into 2023.

Promising memorable moments at each event for every guest, the unmissable line-up features everything from global sports championships and family-friendly excitement to top-artist concerts and exhilarating adventures.

An extensive line-up of events awaits with the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week featuring Ultimate Fighting Championship event UFC 281, National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season games at Etihad Arena, and a stellar performance by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman as part of Diwali celebrations.

Also coming to Etihad Arena is the awe-inspiring on-stage adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King in November, adding another level of entertainment for Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix guests!

Returning to Abu Dhabi, Disney on Ice will surprise fans from all ages with new show ‘Mickey and Friends’ in October at Etihad Arena.

In addition, Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most-loved tenor, is set to perform in November at Etihad Park. 2023 will also see the return of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in February, the biggest celebration of the Indian film industry.

Welcoming the new year with a bang, the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship weekend will see comedian Kevin Bridges take the stage in January for the highly anticipated DP World Tour golf tournament.

More exciting sports events will also be taking place in November and December which include the World Triathlon Championship Finals and the FIBA 3x3 World Tour final.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “While announcing the calendar of events on Yas Island in the coming period, we congratulate Miral for their outstanding role as a developer of hosting international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

“Our partnership with Miral has resulted in overwhelming successes as host of our sporting events in past years, and this experience has led us to organize more international events in the facilities on Yas Island.

“On this occasion, we are delighted to announce the upcoming events to be held on Yas Island.

“They are the ITU 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals from November 23-26.

“It’s the first time the Final is staged in the Middle East and North Africa, and has more than 7,500 participants including the elite triathletes from around the world as well as drawing the best of the triathletes both from the region and locally.

“This will be followed by the FIBA 3X3 basketball finals on December 9-10 at the Yas Bay, and the 18th edition of the prestigious Abu Dhabi Golf Championship from January 19-22, 2023.”

Working towards further bolstering Yas Island’s events offering, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) and Miral have also announced the renewal of their partnership through a dedicated events fund.

As part of the renewed two-year joint venture, the allocated fund will bring music, comedy, and live entertainment events, which aims to attract 260,000 event attendees to Yas Island, in addition to securing 36,000 hotel bookings.

Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, director general for tourism, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “In Abu Dhabi, cross-industry collaborations and bold strategic partnerships remain crucial to elevating our status as a leading events hub.

“We have always believed that a dynamic events offering is a driving force behind the emirate meeting its ambitious tourism vision and achieving our target of 23 million annual visitors by 2030.

“Looking at our robust events calendar for this year and beyond, we are confident that Abu Dhabi will continue to draw diverse audiences from around the globe to our destination packed with immersive, exhilarating experiences that they can discover at their own pace.”

Esports fans will enjoy Yas Gaming Festival’s much-awaited return, and the fourth season of the V10 R-league in July as part of Yas Mall’s Gaming Month.

In December, Yas Island will also host the global tournament for the world’s best esports teams Blast Premier World Final at Etihad Arena, delivering elite-level Counter-Strike and world-class entertainment for audiences.

Yas Island has tonnes of surprises in store; residents and visitors alike can expect world-class entertainment, watch regional and global celebrities live in action, explore mouth-watering culinary offerings and more.

With Qatar also preparing to host the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East later this year, Abu Dhabi is getting in on the sporting action.

DCT Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Match Hospitality, the worldwide exclusive rights holder of the FIFA Hospitality Programme for the FIFA World Cup 2022, and ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, has announced that Abu Dhabi has now been named as an Official Satellite Venue for the event

In response to the expected overflow of World Cup spectators, Abu Dhabi will offer same-day shuttle services and special hospitality packages to ensure spectators can cheer on their favourite teams and players live in Qatar while being hosted in Abu Dhabi.

Only an hour’s flight from Abu Dhabi, Qatar will be easily accessible to spectators as leading global and regional airlines Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and Wizz Air will collectively operate daily shuttle flights.

Abu Dhabi offers a broad selection of accommodation options across all budget classes and locations, ranging from five-star beach resorts and hotel apartments to chic boutique hotels.

In addition, Abu Dhabi International Airport will offer a seamless passenger experience by offering dedicated check-in facilities, ensuring a direct flow to passport control for match ticket holders utilising the special shuttle service.

Further elevating the World Cup experience for fans, Abu Dhabi will soon unveil an action-packed calendar of dedicated football-themed activations, pop-ups and fan parties across the emirate.

Al Geziry added: “We are very proud to be an official satellite venue for FIFA World Cup 2022.

“As Abu Dhabi is situated at the crossroads of the East and the West, we are sure to draw thousands of fans and visitors from around the world, with our confidence shared by Match Hospitality and our partners.

“We are eager to extend our warm Emirati hospitality to our visitors and to offer them an incredible winter sun destination, complete with pristine beaches, stunning islands, thrilling theme parks, and enriching cultural experiences.”

Abu Dhabi features a fascinating range of landscapes with expansive desertscapes, lush oases, majestic mountains, pristine beaches and stunning islands; a perfect destination for visitors seeking everything from an adrenaline rush to coastal bliss, from heritage-rich experiences to unrivalled leisure and entertainment.

Jaime Byrom, executive chairman of Match Hospitality, said “We are delighted to confirm that demand for the FIFA World Cup is stronger than ever.

“The remarkable global response we have had since launching sales in February 2021 has further cemented our belief that there remains unwavering enthusiasm and interest in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Hospitality Programme.”

From enjoying the thrills and spills of three award-winning theme parks that includes the record-breaking Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, to exploring the rich culture and heritage of the emirate at key sites and landmarks such as Qasr Al Hosn, Qasr Al Watan and Al Ain Oasis, visitors of all ages and travel interests can find plenty to see and do in this year-round destination.

Abu Dhabi is a culturally rich destination built on the convergence of cultures from around the globe, with residents representing more than 200 nationalities calling it home.

Abu Dhabi also guarantees a safe and seamless holiday experience.

The UAE capital has been ranked the safest city in the world for the sixth year in a row by Numbeo’s Safety Index 2022.

It also continues to implement the highest levels of safety and hygiene standards and boasts one of the world’s highest vaccination rates per capita.



Etihad Airways is also making it even easier to visit this year.

The national carrier of the UAE has resumed passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing.

Etihad Airways inaugural flight EY888 landed in Beijing earlier this month, becoming the first regular direct international passenger service to return to Beijing under the latest mandate of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in response to Covid-19.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “This marks a significant moment in Etihad’s history as passenger flights resume to Beijing for the first time in over 800 days.

“The direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing will undoubtedly facilitate the deepening of bilateral cooperation in various fields and promote stronger bonds among the people of the two nations.

“As global travel restrictions rapidly ease, Etihad is equipped to further increase operations to China and meet the rising demand from travellers in both locations to support the recovery of economic and social activities worldwide,” Douglas added.

Etihad is considered the World’s Leading Airline – Business Class by World Travel Awards’ voters.

More Information

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of the culture and tourism sectors in the emirate, fuels economic progress and helps achieve wider global ambitions.

The emirate is considered the World’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination by the World Travel Awards.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define its position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the potential of the emirate, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, visit the official website.