Breaking Travel News spotlight on: Yas Island

Yas Island has launched a captivating new advertising as the premier leisure destination in Abu Dhabi prepares for a blockbuster summer.

Entitled ‘Yas Yas Baby,’ the integrated roll-out is inspired by the award-winning 90s hit single, ‘Ice Ice Baby’.

Celebrating the endless experiences available at the destination, the exciting new campaign calls on holidaymakers to ‘break like they mean it’ at the world-class destination.

From record-breaking theme parks and a racing circuit, to shopping, dining, golfing and luxury hotels – Yas Island has it all.

Styled in the format of a music video, the lively new campaign features a group of energetic b-boys and b-girls dancing their way across iconic attractions on Yas Island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi as well as shopping haven-Yas Mall, the iconic W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Marina Circuit and Yas Bay Waterfront.

With its 2021 Bee Gees-inspired music video reaching over nine million people and garnering almost seven million views in its first week, the destination’s latest 90s-inspired music video is set to go even bigger as it showcases what fun vacations should look like and providing an entertaining adventure with fun lyrics.

Liam Findlay, chief executive of Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island and a subsidiary of developer Miral, said: “We are very excited to put a Yas Island spin on the iconic 90s hit and turn it into this year’s snappy summer staycation anthem.

“We believe the power of music has an emotional and intrinsic resonance with people and ‘Yas Yas Baby’ is a continuation of the destination’s musical journey, highlighting Yas Island’s energy through its fun rewritten lyrics.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone singing and dancing along to this awesome take on a classic tune.”

Yas Island is considered the World’s Leading Theme Park Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards - with the destination home to Ferrari World (World’s Leading Theme Park), Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction and Yas Waterworld (Middle East’s Leading Waterpark).

The new campaign comes ahead of an action-packed summer for Yas Island.

Miral, the Abu Dhabi-based creator of immersive destinations and experiences, has announced a stellar calendar of events running until February.

Promising memorable moments at each event for every guest, the unmissable line-up features everything from global sports championships and family-friendly excitement to top-artist concerts and exhilarating adventures.

An extensive line-up of events awaits with the return of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week featuring Ultimate Fighting Championship event UFC 281, National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season games at Etihad Arena and a stellar performance by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman as part of Diwali celebrations.

Also coming to Etihad Arena is the awe-inspiring on-stage adaptation of Disney’s the Lion King in November, adding another level of entertainment for Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix guests.

Returning to Abu Dhabi, Disney on Ice will surprise fans from all ages with new show ‘Mickey and Friends’ in October at Etihad Arena.

In addition, Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most-loved tenor, is set to perform in November at Etihad Park.

Next year will also see the return of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in February, the biggest celebration of the Indian film industry.

Welcoming the new year with a bang, the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship weekend will see comedian Kevin Bridges take the stage in January for the highly anticipated DP World Tour golf tournament.

More exciting sports events will also be taking place in November and December which include the World Triathlon Championship Finals and the FIBA 3x3 World Tour final.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “While announcing the calendar of events on Yas Island in the coming period, we congratulate Miral for their outstanding role as a developer of hosting international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

“Our partnership with Miral has resulted in overwhelming successes as host of our sporting events in past years, and this experience has led us to organise more international events in the facilities on Yas Island,” he said.

“On this occasion, we are delighted to announce the upcoming events to be held on Yas Island.

“They are; the ITU 2022 World Triathlon Championship Finals from November 23-26.

“It’s the first time the Final is staged in the Middle East and North Africa, and has more than 7,500 participants including the elite triathletes from around the world as well as drawing the best of the triathletes both from the region and locally.

“This will be followed by the FIBA 3X3 basketball finals on December 9 and 10 at the Yas Bay, and the 18th edition of the prestigious Abu Dhabi Golf Championship from January 19-22, 2023.”

Working towards further bolstering Yas Island’s events offering, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) and Miral have also announced the renewal of their partnership through a dedicated events fund.

As part of the renewed two-year joint venture, the allocated fund will bring music, comedy, and live entertainment events, which aims to attract 260,000 event attendees to Yas Island, in addition to securing 36,000 hotel bookings.

Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, director general for tourism, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “In Abu Dhabi, cross-industry collaborations and bold strategic partnerships remain crucial to elevating our status as a leading events hub.

“We have always believed that a dynamic events offering is a driving force behind the emirate meeting its ambitious tourism vision and achieving our target of 23 million annual visitors by 2030.

“Looking at our robust events calendar for this year and beyond, we are confident that Abu Dhabi will continue to draw diverse audiences from around the globe to our destination packed with immersive, exhilarating experiences that they can discover at their own pace.”

Esports fans will enjoy Yas Gaming Festival’s much-awaited return, and the fourth season of the V10 R-league in July as part of Yas Mall’s Gaming Month.

In December, Yas Island will also host the global tournament for the world’s best esports teams Blast Premier World Final at Etihad Arena, delivering elite-level Counter-Strike and world-class entertainment for audiences.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, chief executive of Miral, said: “We are very proud of this line-up of amazing events coming to Yas Island.

“This is a testament to achieving our vision of positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, as well as a preferred location for world-class events.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of our partners, and we will continue to work together to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences and elevate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism hub.”

Yas Island visitors are in for a mesmerising October, with spooky Halloween nights every weekend.

From trick-and-treat evenings to scares at every corner, Warner Bros. World’s spookiest times will unfold—only for those who dare.

Sports lovers, rejoice! October will be an adrenaline-filled time at Yas Island as the National Basketball Association (NBA) pre-season games take place at Etihad Arena – for the first time ever in the region.

The Atlanta Hawks will go head-to-head with the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and 8 – and there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to enjoy appearances by current and former NBA players, sign up for league tournaments and more.

Featuring at least one world title fight, leading mixed martial arts promotion Ultimate Fighting Championship will stage UFC 281 on October 22, promising an action-packed weekend at Etihad Arena.

Little ones, and those who are young at heart, will once again sing and dance with their beloved animation leads at Disney on Ice.

Taking place from October 12 to 16, Mickey and Friends will tell the stories of Moana’s high-seas journey and Toy Story hero Woody and the gang’s friendship – and travel to Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa from Frozen.

Iconic Indian artists will land on Yas Island at the end of October, with Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman mesmerising audiences at Etihad Arena as part of Diwali celebrations on Wednesday 26th, in addition to Arijit Singh & Rahat Fatel Ali Khan who will also perform at the destination.

The Middle East’s ultimate feel-good music festival Club Social will follow from October 28 until October 30 with headliners Clean Bandit and Kaiser Chiefs, a performance by Liam Gallagher and a Battle of the Bands finale.

November brings more excitement to Yas Island, with a FIFA Club World Cup Fan Zone to keep fans entertained until December 18.

Race Weekend on Yas vrooms in on November 17 as the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes off on Yas Marina Circuit for four days that will send pulses racing.

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking place from November 17 to 20, will also feature four international artists at the Yasalam after-race concerts, as well as a Ladies Day F1 edition at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.

In addition, superfans will enjoy plenty of heart-pumping activations at the F1 Fanzone such as the F1 2022 Car, F1 Through the Ages, 2021 F1 Esports Series, and Brainwave Racing.

In the same month, a king-of-the-jungle spectacle will kick off at Etihad Arena with Disney’s award-winning The Lion King from November 15 to December 11.

The production is bound to wow audiences with special effects, choreographies and more.

November will also see the emirate host one of the world’s most-loved tenors, Andrea Bocelli. Set to perform in Abu Dhabi on the 24th, Bocelli’s performance will be like no other.

The month ends with the World Triathlon Championship Finals, held for the first time in Abu Dhabi from November 23 to 26. The event is expected to host more than 5,000 international and 2,500 local triathletes.

Yas Island guests will welcome the winter season in December with Winter on Yas and enjoy the enchanted Winterfest and Winter Wonderland in preparation for a magical festive season.

Considered to be the world’s number one urban team sport, the FIBA 3x3 World Tour final will make its way to Yas Island for the third time from December 9-10.

Esports fans will also enjoy the most explosive, engaging and entertaining esports event in the world Blast Premier World Final at Etihad Arena on December 17 and 18, a global circuit which delivers elite-level Counter-Strike and world-class entertainment for everyone.

The year 2023 will start with a bang at Yas Island with spectacular fireworks before comedian, presenter, writer, and TV host Jimmy Carr lands in the capital on January 7.

This will be Carr’s first show in Abu Dhabi — British satire fans, get ready to chuckle.

The laughs continue for the Abu Dhabi Championship weekend, which will see funny-man Kevin Bridges perform his first solo on January 21 for the European Tour golf tournament weekend.

Yas Island has tonnes of surprises in store; residents and visitors alike can expect world-class entertainment, watch regional and global celebrities live in action, explore mouth-watering culinary offerings and more.

In further good news for sports fans, Aldar Properties has announced the launch of Yas Golf Collection, its latest community on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, valued at AED1.7 billion.

Overlooking the Yas Links Golf Course and Abu Dhabi’s mangroves, the resort-style community features over 127,000 sqm of gross floor area and encompasses 1,062 apartments and duplexes.

Homes in Yas Golf Collection will be available to purchase by all nationalities from this month.

The community offers multiple home types to cater to a broad customer base through larger residences and units designed specifically for investors interested in short-term leasing.

Units will be available in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment layouts, as well as two- and three-bedroom duplexes.

Commenting on the launch, Rashed Al Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said: “Building on the highly successful product launches on Yas Island last year, Yas Golf Collection reinforces our belief in the island’s status as a world-class destination and one that is attracting large interest from both resident and overseas buyers.”

Construction of Yas Golf Collection is due to begin in early 2023, with handovers expected to commence in 2025.

In line with Aldar’s comprehensive sustainability strategy, the homes at Yas Golf Collection have also been designed to achieve a two-pearl rating for residential buildings and a one-pearl rating for public areas, as per the Estidama sustainability rating system, exceeding the latest standards set in the UAE.

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai.

Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events.

With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island (considered the World’s Leading Marina Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards), Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, the WB Abu Dhabi, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

Find out more on the official website.