Best UK city breaks to spend Easter with your friends

Easter is the perfect time for a getaway. Springtime is underway and every green space is flourishing with new life. When you take a short break over this special period. And who better to enjoy a short break with over this holiday period than your friends?

Why take a city break this Easter?

Most people understand the importance of taking a break. Even if you don’t explicitly know the mental health benefits of taking a holiday, you can feel them intuitively whenever you take time off.

Well, having a UK getaway makes the benefits of taking a holiday more accessible. You see, getaways are less expensive since you don’t need to pay for the costs of flights abroad.

And when you’re taking a getaway with friends, this advantage is even more prominent -as you can often carpool and share the driving by taking out temporary car insurance.

If you’re planning a quick city break over Easter but aren’t sure where to go, we’ve got you covered. To help you find the right location, we’ve picked some of our cities in which to experience the best of Britain.

• York

If you like cities rich in history, then York is the perfect place for you. Its winding streets, quaint shops, and rich heritage give it a uniquely British vibe – that’s why it hosts so many visitors each year.

You can stroll along medieval streets and city walls, not to mention take in the majesty of York Minster. Plus, there’s a huge range of cafes, pubs, and restaurants for you to choose from.

• Newcastle

This is a city like no other, featuring a buzzing selection of bars and restaurants against a backdrop of Georgian architecture. Offering a wide array of cultural experiences and an eclectic mix of music events, it’s easy to see why droves of visitors come from all over the globe to experience this special city.

• London

If you like your city breaks with lots of things to see and do, then your best bet would be to choose London. It’s no exaggeration to say that there are more activities here than anywhere else in the UK. This includes a huge range of museums and galleries – not to mention the famous Harry Potter tour.

• Edinburgh

With its cobbled streets and medieval architecture, Edinburgh’s beauty is stunning to behold. Yet it’s not all about the fascinating Scottish history in this city. It’s also full to the brim with quaint pubs, bars, and restaurants – meaning it has plenty to offer everyone.

Taking a city break with your friends is one of the best things you can do over the Easter period. Deciding on the right location can be tricky. But with any luck, this short article has made it easier.