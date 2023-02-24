Breaking Travel News explores: Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has been nominated for a number of top titles at the World Travel Awards - and with new leadership for the property also in place, Breaking Travel News here finds out more

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort offers an innovative blend of sophisticated facilities for an ultimate beachfront experience.

Located within the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation complex of Nusa Dua, it is one of the most affluent addresses on the island, and within 15 minutes driving range from Ngurah Rai International Airport.

It is surrounded by several attractions such as the fascinating Pasifika Museum, Jimbaran seafood dinners and Uluwatu, famous for its temples and surfing sports.

Jean-Pierre Joncas has recently been named general manager of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua, following a career that has taken him from Canada, the Middle East to Asia.

The Canadian has over 20 years of experience in international hospitality, having served in various food and beverage positions at Fairmont Palm Dubai, Fairmont Pace Hotel, Shanghai, and Millennium, Bangkok.

He served as director of operations at Park Hyatt Maldives and Patina Capitol Singapore before being appointed hotel manager at Raffles Hotel Le Royal, Cambodia.

His most recent experience in Vietnam started as pre-opening general manager at Hotel de la Coupole followed by Hotel Des Arts MGallery, Ho Chi Minh City, with area general manager responsibilities for Accor in southern Vietnam.

He is a passionate hospitality professional who aspires to propel the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua to the top of the local hotel scene by leveraging his experience in high-end hospitality to improve guest experiences, increase sustainability and inspire his team to new heights of performance.

Joncas earned his master certificate in hospitality management from Cornell University.

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has 413 rooms including 22 suites and 17 private pool villas.

The resort has 24 function venues, three restaurants, two bars and an executive lounge.

This is a lavish and sophisticated beachfront retreat offering the height of tropical luxury.

The SoFIT gym offers a revolutionary approach to fitness, with dedicated relaxation and workout areas.

Bask in the sun in the hotel’s two outdoor swimming pools, or rejuvenate to the heavenly SoSPA and relax to the blissful massages and beauty treatments.

SoSPA is fully devoted to the wellbeing of body and mind.

Inspired by the ancient traditions from around the world, alongside the skills and refinement of the latest of Balinese rituals, SoSPA is an exhilarating and rejuvenating experience.

All guests are invited to build their own spa package with a variety of interchangeable product elements and treatment enhancements.

The Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Resort Kids Club is also a child’s dream come true.

This bright and colourful facility is located near the resort’s tranquil beachfront, featuring an outdoor kids’ pool, a reading area stocked with entertaining and educational books and a variety of fun and games.

Outdoor activities include gardening, learning Balinese culture through various activities, a series of Indonesian traditional games, yoga, gymnastics and Zumba for kids.

The fun continues with splashing around in the outdoor kids’ pool, becoming a mermaid and playing various beach games.

Meanwhile, the indoor activities include storytelling, reading, card games, face painting and hand puppet paper making.

Meetings at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua combine the latest conference technology with a passion for excellence, dedicated to making every event an unforgettable success.

From an experienced meeting planner and concierge, to a dedicated chef, every detail is tailor-made to perfection.

The dedicated meeting spaces are designed to allow a wide range of styles, from board meetings, gala events, brand and corporate launches to high-end government and international events with high level of security.

The main wedding venue, Jewel Box, is a magnificently designed venue with all around floor-to-ceiling glass windows, offering clear view to the garden and the ocean, creating a sense of lucidity and indulgence.

This ultramodern structure is located at the eastern beachfront of the luxury resort, a perfect setting for reception dinner and intimate gathering.

Kwee Zeen, a 160-seat Pan Asian restaurant inspired by the scenes of a street food market, is elevated to five-star level through dynamic and interactive experience with visible open kitchen or ‘ateliers’.

Ateliers include an Asian appetizer table, mainly featuring south-east Asian cuisine, while a wok atelier is on hand for mainly for Cantonese, Yunnan, Sichuan, Thai and Singaporean dishes.

Finally, an atelier featuring dim sum and noodle dishes ranging from Chinese, Singaporean, Malaysian, Thai, Japanese Ramen, Udon and Soba, completes the line-up.

A wider range of south-east Asian delicacies are available for guests’ indulgence.

The recently revamped Cucina offers an invigorating new look, a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere, an Italian head chef, Patrizia Battolu, to lead the culinary team and a new zero-waste concept.

The magnificent Cucina Brunch by chef Battolu and team, represents a melting pot of various types of cuisines.

The Cucina Brunch offers an extravagant selection of Italian, Spanish, French and Asian ateliers as well as a lavish array of cheese and desserts, starring fresh local ingredients with authentic flavours.

Meanwhile, Cucina serves a la carte Italian-Mediterranean menu for a delightful dinner.

The executive lounge and bar with indoor and outdoor terrace seating.

Inspired by the French ‘Art de Recevoir’, Club Millesime features express check-in and check-out services, high-tea, evening canapés, an extensive selection of wines, butler services and other special benefits.

More Information

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is currently in the running for the titles of Asia’s Leading Resort, Indonesia’s Leading Resort and Bali’s Leading Family Resort at the World Travel Awards.

Head over to the official website to vote.

Find out more about this one-of-a-kind property on the official website.