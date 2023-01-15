Europe’s most scenic driving routes revealed in new top 15 list

The most beautiful road routes in Europe have been highlighted in a brand new list from used car buying service, ChooseMyCar.com.

The locations have been chosen for their scenic views, and include mountainous roads and coastal routes from across Europe. The list comes with a video of footage of each of the chosen roads, to really whet your taste buds.

From the heights of Austrian peaks to the sunny coastal routes of Mallorca, there’s a road that’s sure to appeal to each of us.

The recommended routes were put together to inspire UK drivers to explore Europe in their vehicles, making the journey part of the destination.

The full list includes :

• Grossglockner High Alpine Road - Austria

• Transalpina Pass - Romania

• Col De Vence - France

• Stelvio Pass - Italy

• Susten Pass - Switzerland

• The Great Dolomites Road - Italy

• Furka Pass - Switzerland

• Atlantic Road - Norway

• Castilla la Mancha - Spain

• N222 Douro Valley - Portugal

• Trollstigen - Norway

• Route 1 - Iceland

• Ring of Kerry - Ireland

• Cap Corse Road - France

• Cap De Formentor - Mallorca

Founder Nick Zapolski of Car Finance Specialists ChooseMyCar.com, said he thinks many drivers will be suprised by the stunning scenic routes, right on their doorstep.

“You don’t have to travel to far-flung destinations to experience some of the most beautiful scenery the world has to offer.

“By travelling to these routes, you can also make the journey part of the experience, rather than something you have to get out of the way to go on holiday.”