Auric Air Soars to New Heights, Named Tanzania’s Leading Domestic Safari Carrier at 2025 WTA’s

At a dazzling evening celebrating the very best of African and Indian Ocean travel, Auric Air Services took center stage as it was officially crowned Tanzania’s Leading Domestic Safari Carrier 2025 at the prestigious World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony, held last night in Tanzania.

This momentous win reflects the company’s exceptional service, operational reliability, and critical role in connecting travelers to Tanzania’s world-famous safari destinations. It also caps off a record-breaking year for the airline — one that has seen significant growth, improved route connectivity, and rising international acclaim.

Connecting the Wild

Operating from its main hubs in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, and Mwanza, Auric Air plays a crucial role in Tanzania’s thriving tourism industry. The airline provides vital air links to remote and iconic destinations including Serengeti, Ruaha, Selous, Tarangire, Manyara, and Zanzibar, making it the preferred choice for safari-goers, tour operators, and luxury camps across East Africa.

Its fleet of modern Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft is specifically suited to short takeoffs and landings — a necessity when accessing bush airstrips in the heart of the wilderness.

Auric Air’s win at the 2025 World Travel Awards recognizes the company’s unwavering commitment to safety, punctuality, and customer experience, and solidifies its position as Tanzania’s go-to safari airline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Precision, Comfort, and Adventure

What makes Auric Air truly stand out is its ability to merge the spirit of adventure with professional, first-class service. For travelers flying into the Serengeti or across the Rift Valley, Auric Air offers more than a flight — it’s the first chapter of their safari story, filled with breathtaking aerial views and smooth connections to camps and lodges.

From well-trained pilots and ground staff to seamless baggage handling and real-time bookings, every part of the Auric Air experience is designed with the guest’s journey in mind.

A Big Win for Tanzanian Aviation

This win at the World Travel Awards marks a significant achievement not just for Auric Air, but for Tanzania’s domestic aviation sector as a whole. It underscores the country’s capacity to deliver world-class air services in support of conservation tourism, regional development, and global travel standards.

In receiving the award, Auric Air’s leadership team shared their pride and gratitude:

“We are honored to be named Tanzania’s Leading Domestic Safari Carrier. This award is a testament to our dedicated staff, loyal partners, and the passengers who trust us to deliver safe, reliable, and scenic journeys every day. We are proud to play a part in showcasing Tanzania’s unmatched natural beauty to the world.”

Looking to the Skies Ahead

Auric Air is already setting its sights on continued expansion, with plans to increase frequency on key safari routes, explore regional connections beyond Tanzania, and deepen partnerships with tour operators, lodges, and conservation projects.

With Tanzania’s tourism industry experiencing strong momentum in 2025, Auric Air is perfectly positioned to grow alongside it — maintaining its reputation as the airline that brings the wild within reach.

Congratulations to Auric Air Services — Tanzania’s Leading Domestic Safari Carrier 2025 — for flying higher than ever and redefining bush travel across East Africa.