Breaking Travel News explores: Amadeus Cytric heralds new era of business travel technology

Business Travel Show Europe returned this week, with hundreds of leading technology providers showcasing cutting-edge wares at Excel London. Amid the hoteliers, mobility providers and event management solutions, Amadeus Cytric was keen to discuss the future of business travel and in particular the once-in-a-generation technology transformation currently taking place across the sector.

Never before have so many new tools been available to us as an industry, argues Graeme Milne, Director Sales & Account Management, UK, Ireland & Nordics, Amadeus Cytric Solutions.

“Cloud technology now provides the backbone for fast, widespread computing at scale. Robust platforms break down silos to make data widely available, more organised and better connected,” he explains. Breakthroughs in biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI) create new dimensions of automation.”

So, what does this transformation mean in practical terms? What does it look like for travellers seeking to reduce friction as they book a trip this year.

Amadeus Cytric accelerates migration to the cloud

Amadeus Cytric for Microsoft Teams has always been a fully cloud-native product, and this opens new opportunities for travellers, argues Milne. As the importance of the cloud has continued to grow, Amadeus has reengineered all Cytric components including the Cytric Easy web and mobile applications to now migrate over to Microsoft Azure.

This is move that will ensure a seamless experience across the web, mobile and Microsoft Teams, making it easy for employees to manage travel and expenses from anywhere. When complete, the process will allow Amadeus to deploy new features faster, while taking advantage of new generative AI tools such as GitHub for developers and Copilot to accelerate the pace of transformation.

Amadeus Cytric debuts Agentic AI

Alongside the cloud, Amadeus Cytric is also capitalising on the changing AI landscape. Over the last three years, generative AI has been focused on supportive assistance, but the next stage will be defined by proactive functionality. Rather than responding to requests from users, agentic AI will autonomously anticipate traveller needs, rebook flights in real-time, optimise itineraries based on changing schedules and even help travel managers negotiate hotel rates within corporate travel policies.

This shift means business travellers will experience a seamless, highly personalised journey with minimal manual input, allowing them to focus on productivity instead of logistics.

Against this backdrop, Amadeus is working with Microsoft to develop the Cytric AI Assistant for Microsoft Teams. The AI Assistant will help corporate travellers with elements of their journey - from planning, booking and pre-departure, right through to the trip and post-trip - aligning travellers’ preferences with employers’ policies for a more efficient and cost-effective experience.

Today, Amadeus are entering an ‘early adopters’ phase of deployment, working with four customers, including Microsoft themselves. Once this is complete, they are looking to launch to all Amadeus Cytric customers in a phased approach, initially including search for flight and hotel, all within employer policy, then later, the ability to book, plus rail and car rental content and cancel and modify functionality.

Exact timings for launch will depend on the “outcomes of the early phase,” as the priority is to deliver the best possible experience for all users, Milne says.

Partnerships central to success

Elsewhere, Amadeus has been working to deepen a network of partnerships, enhancing its position at the centre of the travel ecosystem. Most recently, global travel management company, BCD Travel, already a longstanding customer, has become a reseller of Cytric Easy for Microsoft Teams.

Finally, a new integration with innovative booking platform hubli has been confirmed. The deal will allow corporate travelers to plan their entire trip including flights, accommodation, mobility and meeting venues from one convenient access point. The self-serve booking platform will allow corporate travelers to book small meeting venues, group hotel stays and internal office spaces from a single place.

