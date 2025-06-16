Pollman’s Tours & Safaris Celebrates Dual Triumph at 2025 World Travel Awards

In a glittering evening dedicated to honoring the finest in African and Indian Ocean travel and tourism, Pollman’s Tours & Safaris emerged as one of the biggest winners at the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025, held last night in Tanzania. The company proudly walked away with two of the industry’s most prestigious accolades:

Africa’s Leading Tour Operator 2025

Kenya’s Leading Tour Operator 2025

These twin triumphs are a testament to the enduring excellence, reliability, and innovation that have defined Pollman’s Tours & Safaris for over half a century — and they mark a crowning moment in what has been a remarkable year for the company.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded in 1950, Pollman’s Tours & Safaris has grown into one of the most respected and recognizable names in East African tourism. With a reputation built on unmatched service, deep local knowledge, and a fleet of modern, comfortable safari vehicles, the company has consistently delivered extraordinary travel experiences across Kenya and beyond.

Their win at the 2025 World Travel Awards comes as no surprise to the thousands of travelers who have explored Kenya’s wild beauty with Pollman’s — from the sweeping plains of the Maasai Mara to the slopes of Mt. Kenya and the pristine shores of the Indian Ocean.

Trusted by the World, Rooted in Kenya

Pollman’s dual win as Africa’s and Kenya’s Leading Tour Operator reinforces their unmatched status in the safari and travel industry. Their strength lies not only in logistics and operations but in their people — professional guides, experienced drivers, and a dedicated team behind the scenes who work tirelessly to ensure seamless journeys for every guest.

Their longstanding partnerships with global tour operators and hotels, coupled with local expertise, make Pollman’s the go-to choice for both first-time visitors and seasoned safari travelers.

Innovation Meets Tradition

Despite their decades-long history, Pollman’s has never stood still. In recent years, the company has embraced digital innovation, including real-time booking systems, enhanced communication platforms, and data-driven guest feedback tools — all while maintaining the personal touch that has made them a household name in tourism.

They have also been pioneers in sustainable and community-based tourism, working closely with local communities and conservation organizations to ensure their operations benefit both people and planet.

Industry Recognition at Its Finest

Winning at the World Travel Awards is a definitive stamp of excellence. These awards are voted on by travel professionals, media, and the public across the globe, making Pollman’s double win all the more significant.

In accepting the awards, the Pollman’s team expressed deep gratitude:

“This recognition is a reflection of the passion, commitment, and trust our team delivers every single day. We dedicate these awards to our staff, our partners, and most importantly, our guests — who have made Pollman’s Tours & Safaris their trusted guide to Africa.”

Looking to the Horizon

As Pollman’s Tours & Safaris celebrates this incredible achievement, the future looks brighter than ever. With plans to expand into new experiences, continue investing in sustainability, and deliver even greater value to guests, the company remains at the forefront of African tourism.

These awards are more than a celebration of past successes — they are a promise of continued excellence and adventure.

Congratulations to Pollman’s Tours & Safaris — Africa’s and Kenya’s Leading Tour Operator 2025 — a true legend in African travel, and a proud ambassador of Kenya’s hospitality and wild beauty.