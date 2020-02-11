Going on holiday is something that we all love to do. It’s a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with our loved ones. Whilst many people enjoy going on package holidays and spending their days lounging by the pool, there are other alternatives which could prove to be just as much fun and just as relaxing. Holidays on the move are a great way to see different places during one trip and can turn into a great adventure. Here are 4 “on the move” holidays that are a great alternative to a package deal.

Coach Trips

This may conjure up an image of several old people huddled on a bus eager to arrive at their hotel just in time to see the Barry Manilow impersonator that has been laid on for their arrival. Seriously…coach trips have come a long way since then!

There are packages for singles, families, and those who are a bit older too. Whether you want to visit Disneyland Paris with the kids or go on a Grand Canyon rafting adventure, there are thousands of coach trips to choose from.

Yacht Charter

If you are an experienced sailor or just enjoy being on the water, a yacht charter might be right up your street. You can charter many different sized yachts for differing timescales and, if you prefer, can arrange for a skipper to come on board if you are not experienced or don’t feel comfortable taking charge. It’s a great way to explore and see the beautiful scenery you may not otherwise have the opportunity to see. Whether you want to book a yacht charter from Grenada, Croatia, or the Canary Islands, you will find something that matches your requirements.

Cruise

If you want the relaxation of a package holiday, but want to be able to experience different places in one holiday then a cruise may be exactly what you are looking for. Some cruise companies have liners that travel around the globe so, regardless of your destination preference, you are likely to find something to suit. Most cruises include stops in multiple locations and so it’s a great chance to visit several places during one vacation. A cruise liner is pretty much a luxury floating hotel and the facilities onboard might surprise you. Many cruise liners have multiple pools and relaxation areas, daily entertainment, spas, and an abundance of amazing food and refreshments available throughout the day.

Caravanning and camping

If you are looking for a means to get away from it all and become one with nature, camping or caravanning might be a good choice. There are many places you can hire a caravan from, and many campsites have static caravans available with cooking and sleeping facilities included. If you prefer the idea of camping, then there are a host of campsites to choose from both locally and further afield. It’s a great way to spend time in the great outdoors and enjoy some fresh air.