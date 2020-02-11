Santorini – how many days should you spend exploring?

Should we rather ask, “what is the maximum number of days you can spend in Santorini?” Well, the answer is simple - for as long as you possibly can! Try adding two days to your estimated vacation duration. The great thing about Santorini is that the island is small enough for it to be intimate, but there is also so much to do. We would estimate at least five days and four nights to experience everything you need to.

However, regardless of how long you plan on staying, you should definitely look at using a tour guide.

Why do I need a tour guide?

Tour guides are extremely knowledgeable about these locations. They have the expertise to show you everything you need to see on your trip.

The pros of hiring a tour guide include:

• They know where the main attractions are, and the best times to visit them

• They help you avoid massive crowds – Santorini is a tourist destination after all!

• It’s easy to get around when you’ve got someone to guide you

• You’ll spend most of your time exploring unique offerings in and around Santorini

• They know the island and do this for a living – meaning you’ll know everything you want to know…and see everything you want to see!

Whether you’re staying for three days or three weeks, a private tour in Santorini will help you make the most out of your experience. Tell them exactly what you’re interested in seeing – whether it’s history, archeology, or the crystal-clear waters – and they’ll take you care. The ideal visit is one you’re prepared for.

Tour guides also know exactly which spots are ideal for eating, relaxing, and shopping. Let the professionals do their job while you enjoy an amazing island experience.

I’m a first-timer – What should I expect?

Bask in Santorini’s extraordinary views, historical events, and refreshing beaches. There are numerous fishing taverns and local markets selling eatables and souvenirs. The island caters for all types of interests, so you won’t ever feel bored during your stay.

Busy bodies can take an exciting hike from Fira to Oia and invest in precious mementos from local markets. Beach bums can visit some of the most unique and beautiful shores on Earth. Ask your tour guide for the best spots to visit according to your travelling requirements, and they’ll take care of the rest – especially if you’re a first-timer.

Less is not more in Santorini

The more time you spend on the island, the better. While you can’t stay in Santorini forever (wouldn’t that be amazing?) you can fit the ideal holiday into your specific duration with the help of a tour guide. If you’re doing a round trip and have other destinations to get to, try to extend yourstayin Santorini so that you can experience an ideal, relaxing holiday. The island features active volcanos, a caldera, great food, delectable wines, and so, so much more.

Let’s say you’re visiting Santorini for five days. What will you do? Here’s an idea - day one could include wine tasting at the Santorini Wine Museum, followed by sundowners at the Athenian House. Day two could be an active adventure of hiking 10km from Fira to Oia, and indulging in a seafood feast at one of the local restaurants. Reserve day three for a hike down Fira cliff to Old Port, and a boat tour towards the volcano followed by a relaxing swim in the natural hot springs.

Wake up early on day four to explore the cherry tomato museum and spend the rest of the day basking in the sun and splashing around in the crystal-clear waters. Each beach is unique with either red sand, black sand, or red pebbles. Visit one of the many nightly hangouts and make some new friends while you’re at it. Finally, day five could include a relaxing stroll through one of the Venetian castles, or the monastery of Prophet Elias.

Ultimately, how you spend your time is up to you! Santorini offers enough activities and views to give you an all-in-one relaxing break, regardless of the duration. Our suggestion remains to spend more than one or two days on the island to experience its exotic, rich environment. Make sure you don’t miss the most important parts of

Santorini – and that’s where a tour guide comes in handy.

If you’re really pressed for time, the tour guide can at least show you the sites that are most prominent to give you the ideal sightseeing experience.

We know venturing into unknown territory can be intimidating, especially when you’re a first-timer on an island and you have no idea where to go or how to get there. Sometimes, tourists regret the short time they spent on the island - as they couldn’t get to everything they wanted to. Some only heard about the most exciting things to do in Santorini after leaving. This island offers more than just a pretty face – and that’s something many tourists don’t experience on their trips.

Be sure to visit Santorini the next time you feel like embarking on a relaxing, idyllic adventure. Most importantly, be sure to hire a tour guide to advise you on what you need to make your trip memorable. Picturesque views, friendly locals, and an intriguing history await.