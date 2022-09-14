Zurich Airport announces return of The Zauberpark

The Zauberpark at Zurich Airport is returning with its second edition. This year, too, a varied music and children’s program with artists such as Bastian Baker, Stress and Andrew Bond. Twelve new light art installations surround the circular path in the airport park. Presenting partner of the Zauberpark is Zürcher Kantonalbank.

After a successful first edition last year, the airport park will once again be transformed into a world of music, art and culinary delights from 24 November to 11 December.

Live Concert in a special atmosphere

During 18 days, well-known artists as well as newcomers from a wide variety of genres will be on stage every evening. Among others, Bastian Baker, Phenomden, Baschi, The Gardener & the Tree and Marius Bear will be performing. French-Swiss rapper Stress is also part of this year’s line-up. While only Swiss artist were part of the first edition, this year musicians from abroad will also perform, for example the Austrian rock band Wanda. Visitors also get to enjoy performances by promising newcomers: Tashan, Naomi Lareine, Amistat and Benjamin Amaru will also be guests at this year’s Zauberpark. In collaboration with Stiftung Denk an mich, Crimer’s concert on 9 December will be translated into sign language and performed simultaneously on stage. The unique musical style of the Swiss musician will thus be made accessible to all visitors.

Children’s program for the youngest guests

The Zauberpark is a festival for all generations, even the youngest visitors can look forward to a colorful children’s program. The children’s acts will perform in the early evening hours before the live concerts, including Papagallo & Gollo, Silberbüx, Pumpelpitz, Laurent & Max, Clown Pepe & Tommy and Marc Haller. Also returning are storyteller Tante Carmen, magician and ventriloquist Dan White, and Swiss children’s musician Andrew Bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multifaceted light art

In addition to the music and children’s program, Zauberpark offers another program highlight with its light art. The light installations curated by the art and design collective NOA (No Ordinary Art Lab AG) are the work of artists from all over Europe. Twelve new artworks are placed along a circular route that takes 30 to 45 minutes, depending on the time spent. Visitors walk past an oversized moon, a magical spirit of nature or can paint their own works of art with light.

Sponsorship & ticket sales

The organizers would like to thank Zürcher Kantonalbank, the presenting partner of the Zauberpark, as well as all other partners of the festival.

Ticket sales start on 12 September 2022, and guests can purchase different tickets to plan their individual visit. Among other things, tickets are offered for the children’s program and the light installations only, for the concert (including children’s act and light installations) or for the viewing of the light installations after the concert. Thanks to the commitment of the Zürcher Kantonalbank, holders of a ZKB card benefit from a 20% ticket discount. This offer is limited and valid while stocks last. Companies and organizations also have the opportunity to plan their individual Christmas event at Zauberpark – including culinary offerings.

All information can be found here:

http://www.zauberpark.ch