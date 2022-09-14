Quark Expeditions Introduces the Most Flexible Booking Policy in the Industry

Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, has introduced The Quark Protection Promise, the most flexible and consumer-friendly booking policy in the expedition industry—and it’s permanent!

“The pandemic dramatically impacted the travel industry, ultimately challenging companies to enrich their booking terms with greater flexibility,” said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-President of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. “Many travel operators, Quark Expeditions included, have provided guests with that much-needed flexibility over the past two years. Today, we’re especially proud to announce we’ve introduced further enhancements that are now permanently embedded in our new Quark Protection Promise. Those guest benefits are here for good!”

Unpacking The Quark Protection Promise: Our five-fold commitment to our guests:

15-Day Free Cancellation Free cancellation if travelers change their mind within 15 days. No questions asked.

Flexible Cancellation Fees Any cancellation fees incurred up to 60 days prior to the voyage can be applied to the guest’s new voyage when booked within 1 year of cancellation.

No Surcharges Zero surcharges mean the price you book is the price you pay.

Refund Guarantee Quark Expeditions will refund a guest’s trip if Quark Expeditions cancels their voyage.

Covid Protection Guarantee Travelers can easily rebook if they have to cancel their trip within 1 to 29 days of the voyage due to COVID-19 reasons.

“At the heart of our new Quark Protection Promise,” said Batchelor, “is that we always—always—want guests to feel confident when booking with Quark Expeditions!”