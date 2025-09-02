Zeus International Adds Eretria Hotel & Spa Resort to Greek Portfolio

Zeus International Hotels & Resorts proudly announces the acquisition of the Eretria Hotel & Spa Resort, located in Evia, Greece. The property now falls under the full ownership and management of the Group. This acquisition further reinforces Zeus International’s growing presence in the Greek tourism market.

Nestled along the coast in the heart of Evia, Eretria Hotel & Spa Resort is a contemporary seaside destination surrounded by natural beauty. The resort features fully renovated rooms and suites—several with private pools—state-of-the-art wellness facilities, expansive pools, lush gardens, a variety of dining options, and activities tailored for all ages. It offers an ideal setting for both family getaways and professional events or conferences.

This addition further enriches Zeus International’s premium and diverse portfolio, which now includes over 4,000 rooms across Greece, Italy, Romania, and Cyprus.

Haris Siganos, Founder & CEO of Zeus International, commented:

“The acquisition of Eretria Hotel & Spa Resort marks another milestone in our continued growth journey. Strengthening our footprint in the Greek hospitality sector remains a top priority, and we are committed to elevating the guest experience through high-quality investments. Our vision is to transform this resort into a flagship destination for the region.”