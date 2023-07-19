New Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Announces Ultra-Luxury Leisure and Wellness Experiences

The brand-new Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, owned and managed by ZEUS International Hotels and Resorts, is thrilled to announce the debut of its highly anticipated ultra-luxury experiences.

Situated amidst the breath-taking beauty of the Chalkidiki region, renowned for its unique landscapes of crystalline waters, pine tree forests and natural springs of Agia Paraskevi, the 5* property is poised to redefine the concept of luxury hospitality locally, with its original leisure and wellness experiences inspired by the elements.

Nestled along the soft pebble beach and verdant forests of the Agia Paraskevi village, Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort is in complete harmony with the tranquillity of its surrounding natural environment. Across its 171 guestrooms, bungalows, and villas, many with private pools, the hotel is meticulously designed with business and leisure seeking travellers in mind and seamlessly blends opulence with serenity to provide an exceptional stay in an idyllic setting with an all-inclusive offering. Here are some of the unique leisure and wellness experiences that await!

Serene selection of pools set in nature

Across its five outdoor pools, Ajul delivers blissful luxury within its tranquil natural surroundings, sure to leave even the most discerning of travellers feeling delighted and revitalised. Feel the serenity of the lush green scenery as you breathe in fresh air carrying the sweet aroma of blossoming flowers whilst soaking in the Mediterranean sun. Guests are invited to enjoy handcrafted signature cocktails poolside at the Ananas pool bar and for those looking to dine al fresco, the hotel’s charming Thimari restaurant overlooking the Aegean Sea offers sweet and savoury Mediterranean bites with breath-taking views and vantages of the natural landscape.

The resort additionally offers a number of suites and villas complete with their own private pool, which harmoniously blend into the hotel’s sublime garden oasis, the perfect setting to create lasting memories with loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wellness therapies inspired by the natural elements

Since antiquity, the region of Agia Paraskevi has been renowned for its unique composition of natural elements known for their healing properties. Feel totally revitalized as you experience the ancient healing traditions and therapeutic benefits of these natural ingredients across a variety of treatments and massages at the hotel’s state-of-the-art Aurora Spa. The resort invites guests to rest into a word of utter relaxation under the experienced hands of its highly trained experts with treatments inspired by the natural elements abound. Whether you chose the detoxifying Cretan Massage, complete with the use of local herbs such as sage, Black Lava treatment, designed to reinvigorate the mind and body, Shape Me Up massage, with its use of natural oils infused with red grape extract sourced from the Kavala region, or another original signature spa treatment, you’re in for a one-of-a-kind experience!

Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort invites guests to savour moments of calmness from its world-class indoor heated pool overlooking the sea. Watch the waves crash onto the soft sand from where the sky meets the sea as you gaze out at the endless horizon. The resort additionally offers guests access to a sauna, jacuzzi and outdoor spa pools, delivering the ultimate rejuvenating experience.

Gourmet bites and gastronomy experiences to delight

Guests are truly spoiled for choice at Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort with an array of unique gastronomy destinations to select from across the hotel’s three signature restaurants inspired by local Mediterranean and international cuisines. Whether you choose to dine beachside with a personally crafted picnic, or al fresco at the cozy MEET ‘N’ EAT food square, your taste buds are in for a treat as you savour freshly prepared gourmet bites crafted with local ingredients! Satisfy your sweet tooth at the hotel’s very own Happy Place Sweet Corner, promising fun for all ages. To top it all off, the hotel accepts custom cake orders to help you commemorate special occasions, so you can surprise your loved ones with a memorable sweet treat!

Unique outdoor experiences

With its verdant natural surroundings and neighbouring Aegean Sea, guests won’t be short of breath-taking sights to explore. Accompanied by their very own expert, guests can immerse themselves in Chalkidiki’s greenery and wildlife through a plethora of unique outdoor experiences. From expert-guided trekking and hiking to mountain biking excursions, Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort creates immersive experiences for nature and fitness lovers alike, and even homes its very own Adventure Park with a climbing wall and rope swings!

Specially designed for avid adventurers and active lifestyle enthusiasts, the resort additionally offers an array of water sports and is home to under-the-greek-sky yoga sessions, open-air sports hub, including two tennis courts, a basketball and beach volley court, and archery range. At Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, there is something for everyone to have fun!

Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort, the first Registry Collection Hotel by Wyndham in Europe, is proud to be a part of ZEUS International Hotels and Resorts, a renowned hospitality company with a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional services and creating original guest experiences. The company brings its expertise and commitment to excellence in every aspect of the resort’s operations, ensuring guests enjoy a memorable stay and receive the highest standard of service.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to experience the unparalleled luxury and tranquillity of Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort. Our team has worked tirelessly to create an exceptional haven that combines modern comforts with authentic Greek hospitality. We look forward to providing our guests with unforgettable memories and an experience that surpasses their expectations,” shares Haris Siganos CEO of Zeus International Hotels & Resorts.

Whether you seek a romantic getaway, family vacation, mix of business and leisure or a rejuvenating retreat, Ajul Luxury Hotel & Spa Resort promises an unforgettable stay in a picture-perfect setting!

