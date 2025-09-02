O&L Leisure Ventures Deeper into Namibia with Sossusvlei and Okavango River Lodge Acquisitions

O&L Leisure proudly expands its legacy of unforgettable Namibian experiences with the acquisition of two legendary properties: Le Mirage Resort & Spa, a striking, castle-like retreat set against the backdrop of Sossusvlei’s towering dunes within the Namib Desert, which is the oldest desert in the world; and Divava Okavango Resort & Spa, a serene riverside sanctuary perched on the lush banks of the Okavango River. Both properties bring distinctive qualities that set them apart from O&L’s existing portfolio - Midgard Otjihavera Windhoek, Chobe Water Villas, Mokuti Etosha and Strand Hotel Swakopmund - yet will share the exceptional standard that makes them true bucket-list destinations. The expansion reinforces O&L Leisure’s commitment to innovation and to showcasing more of Namibia’s extraordinary beauty.

Thoughtful refurbishments are being made to both properties in a phased approach ensuring O&L’s signature world-class hospitality and spirit is prevalent through the lodges’ interior design and furnishings. Until integration and touch ups are complete, both Le Mirage and Divava will operate as normal, maintaining current teams, systems and booking channels.

Sven Thieme, Managing Director of O&L Leisure, said: “Following our strategic global rebrand earlier this year, this expansion marks an exciting new chapter for O&L Leisure. By welcoming Le Mirage and Divava to our portfolio, we’re inviting guests to discover new corners of Namibia - places rich in beauty, spirit and story - all through the lens of our philosophy: Namibia Through Our Eyes.”

Le Mirage Resort & Spa is a unique and visually striking destination - an eccentric castle-like oasis set against the dramatic backdrop of Sossusvlei’s towering red dunes and Namib Naukluft Park. It features 27 elegantly appointed rooms: 8 Camelthorn rooms, 19 Oasis rooms, plus two open‑air tower experiences. Its bold architecture opens onto a tranquil courtyard and pool, while the Mystique Spa offers a range of wellness treatments. Offering thrilling quad‑bike drives, guided excursions to the dunes, hot‑air balloon flights, and panoramic desert views - Le Mirage is an indulgent adventure.

About 1,000 km northeast, guests will discover Divava Okavango Resort & Spa - a peaceful riverside haven featuring 20 luxury chalets with expansive decks overlooking the scenic Okavango River. With a single elegant restaurant, Divava provides front-row access to a spectacular wildlife display. The resort features a spa inspired by the serene surroundings, with an inviting outdoor pool, a steam room, and treatment rooms with unmatched views. Activity highlights include boat safaris where guests may spot hippos and crocodiles in their natural habitat, before culminating with sunset at Popa Falls; to private helicopter experiences above the untouched beauty of the Okavango Delta spotting elephants crisscrossing the marshes; or excursions to the Buffalo or Mahango Game Parks, and much more.

ADVERTISEMENT

O&L Leisure has expanded its commitment to seamless guest experiences across Namibia’s vast and diverse landscapes. With the addition of Le Mirage and Divava to its growing portfolio, the collection now offers access to six extraordinary destinations - Etosha, Sossusvlei, the Atlantic coast, the Otjihavera mountains, the Kavango River, and the majestic Chobe River - inviting guests to explore the full spectrum of Namibia’s natural beauty on one unforgettable journey.

HOW: Rates for Le Mirage Resort & Spa, start from £180 ($240 USD) per person, DBB on a nightly basis; for Divava Okavango Resort & Spa they start from £213 ($284 USD) per person, DBB on a nightly basis. Rates for Mokuti Etosha & Strand Hotel Swakopmund start from £291 ($395 USD) B&B on a nightly basis. Rates for Chobe Water Villas start at £810 ($1100 USD) all inclusive on a nightly basis. Rates for Midgard Otjihavera Windhoek start at £205 ($278 USD) B&B on a nightly basis. For more information, please visit https://www.ol-leisure.com/