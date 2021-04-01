Zanini to lead Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

Jumeirah Group has announced the appointment of Ermanno Zanini to the role of regional vice president and general manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, its flagship hotel in the United Arab Emirates.

In his new role, Zanini will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations, building on his rich background to further cement the exceptional service that Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is renowned for.

He will lead and support the team in its unwavering dedication to create unforgettable guest experiences, while maintaining oversight for Italy and Spain.

Zanini joined the Jumeirah brand in 2019 when the renowned Capri Palace in Italy was added to the Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts portfolio.

He continued in his role as general manager for this Mediterranean gem in Anacapri – a position which he has held since 2002 – while taking on additional responsibilities for Jumeirah Group as regional vice president for Italy and Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

A native of Naples, Zanini is a true globetrotter, with a strong passion for culinary excellence, having launched several Michelin starred restaurants including the renowned Il Riccio restaurant and beach club as well as the two-starred L’Olivo restaurant, both located in Capri Palace Jumeirah.

Fergus Stewart, acting chief operating officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ermanno Zanini in his newest role as regional vice president and general manager of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

“In his new position, he will deliver the ethos of exceptional luxury at the iconic all-suite hotel where anything is possible together with his expert team, while ensuring successful operations for Italy and Spain.”

As part of his role in Italy and Spain, Zanini was instrumental in the successful seasonal re-opening of the stunning Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca, set within a UNESCO World Heritage site.

He appointed Gianluca Priori as general manager of this beautiful clifftop retreat, which boasts panoramic views of the mountains and sea.

There too, the award-winning Talise Spa treatments have gained widespread recognition for the ultimate relaxation experience.

Commenting on his new role, Zanini said: “Luxury to the sophisticated travellers – and to me – means living a transformational and intimate experience and being able to enrich ourselves and learn from it, which is exactly what Burj Al Arab Jumeirah offers.

“From the moment guests walk into the hotel, they are transported to a world of unparalleled luxury where memorable connections are made and anything is possible; I couldn’t be happier to be a part of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s family, and to embark on this enriching and exciting journey.”

More Information

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is considered the World’s Leading All-Suite Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.