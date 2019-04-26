Young appointed executive chef at Rosewood London

Rosewood London has welcomed Simon Young as executive chef at the property.

Commencing his role on Monday, Young will oversee the luxury hotel’s kitchens and restaurants including the popular Scarfes Bar and elegant Mirror Room.

Young has over 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, having worked most recently as executive chef at Jumeirah Carlton Tower where he oversaw the entire culinary division.

He will be responsible for the daily operations and management within Rosewood London’s kitchens, and will oversee the team in his typically professional and passionate manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young commented: “I have watched Rosewood London with great interest since it opened; it has built such a strong reputation and I am delighted to become part of its ongoing journey.

“I am looking forward to maintaining and improving the great food and beverage offerings throughout the hotel, and working alongside the amazing culinary team.”

Calum Franklin remains executive chef at Holborn Dining Room, and Mark Perkins continues as Rosewood London’s executive pastry chef.