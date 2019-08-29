Finnair boosts Latin America connections with LATAM codeshare deal

Finnair customers looking to fly to Latin America are getting a boost thanks to a new codeshare agreement announced with LATAM Airlines Group.

The partnership will offer new destinations for Finnair customers, as LATAM’s flights will be the first to be flown to South America with a Finnair code.

The deal will see Finnair’s ‘AY’ airline code added to LATAM’s transatlantic flights between Finnair’s gateways in Europe and LATAM’s hubs in São Paulo and in Santiago.

This includes flights between Finnair’s hub in Helsinki and LATAM’s hubs in São Paulo, Brazil, and in Santiago, Chile, via five European gateways: London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Madrid, Barcelona and Milan.

Similarly, LATAM’s LA code will be added to Finnair flights between Helsinki and London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Madrid, Barcelona and Milan, providing LATAM passengers with easy access to Finland.

The new Finnair codeshare flights to São Paulo and Santiago are available for sale now, for flights starting October 1st.

Philip Lewin, Finnair head of partnerships and alliances, said: “We are excited to be able to offer these great new destinations for our customers. We also welcome LATAM customers to explore everything Helsinki and Finnair have to offer.”

Finnair flies up to seven times daily from London Heathrow to Helsinki, where passengers can enjoy quick and convenient connections, from as little as 35 minutes, to destinations across Asia, the Far East and to the United States.