Yas Waterworld’s neon nights returns to Yas Waterworld

Get your neon glow this summer with the return of Yas Waterworld’s most fluorescent seasonal experience: Neon Nights! Bringing together a mix of music, live entertainment, glow-in-the-dark slides, light shows and more, watch the waterpark light up the night with fire, color and all things neon!

Every Saturday from June 4 till September 3, when night falls, a neon paradise rises - giving guests the ultimate after dark experience as Yas Waterworld extends its hours until 10:00PM. From unique Laser Man shows and Hydro Jet performances to LED jugglers, tanoura dancers, stilt walkers and dazzling fire dancers, guests can expect to be wowed with the best neon vibes spread across the entire waterpark!

Those ready to get their groove on can put on some glowing headsets, show off their best moves in the all-neon dance zone and dance the night away to a silent disco. Guests can also join in the neon fun with neon accessories and glow sticks.

Guests can also enjoy endless aqua fun as they explore all of Yas Waterworld’s exhilarating rides, slides and attractions with a glowing twist. Whether it’s relaxing by floating around the UAE’s only Neon River or getting their adrenaline levels up through all of Yas Waterworld’s thrilling and neon-lit rides and slides, guests can expect to splash around a brightly glowing, electrified neon water wonderland. As the night comes to a close, guests can let the memory last by getting a picture with the graffiti glow wall to commemorate yet another successful Neon Night.

Ryan Watkins, General Manager at Yas Waterworld said: “Neon Nights has become a staple event year-on-year and we are very pleased to bring it back for another year of fun! Our seasonal events are a big part of our identity as they allow us to cater to different audiences, provide one-of-a-kind experiences and celebrate various occasions. With Neon Nights back until September, we can’t wait to welcome you and your family to enjoy fun-packed adventures in an all-neon wonderland.”

For more information and to purchase your tickets visit https://www.yaswaterworld.com

Managed and operated by Farah Experiences, Yas Theme Parks and attractions offer guests a wide range of family-friendly rides, experiences and entertainment shows. Located within minutes of one another, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi continue to abide by precautionary measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Guests are required to present a valid Green Pass via the ALHOSN UAE app upon entry.

Yas Waterworld is considered Middle East’s Leading Water Park 2021 by World Travel Awards.