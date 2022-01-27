Derry to lead Accor in Australia and the Pacific

Sarah Derry has been appointed to the role of chief executive of the Accor Pacific.

She will take up the role at the start of next month and Simon McGrath, who has left to lead Crown Sydney.

Derry is currently senior vice president talent and culture and joined Accor in 2017 after having owned and operated her own successful business for over ten years.

With close to 30 years hospitality experience, working for international hotel companies and excelling in her early career in operations, she brings with her experience, not only in talent and culture but in business, strategy and development.

As chief executive of Accor Pacific, Derry will continue a growth trajectory in the region, build brands, the loyalty network and bring together talent.

Accor chief executive, Sébastien Bazin, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sarah to Accor’s executive committee as new chief executive of Accor Pacific.

“She not only brings a wealth of experience to the role, but also a unique understanding of Accor’s values and culture.

“Her strategic expertise, gained over an impressive career in hospitality, will no doubt prove invaluable as our growth in the region continues.”

He added: “Personally, I would like to thank Simon McGrath for his absolute professionalism, dedication and engagement to Accor over the last 15 years.

“He has been unwavering in his commitment to the team and our business, and steered Accor to be the largest hotel operator in the Pacific, going from 120 hotels to over 400.

“He’s introduced new brands to market, including Pullman, Mövenpick, Sofitel SO and ibis Styles and successfully led the Mirvac Hotels & Resorts and Mantra acquisitions.

“His expertise in forging and managing partnerships across sporting, entertainment and lifestyle realms is second to none. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”