Kerzner International Announces New One&Only Resort and Private Homes to Open in Fiji

Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”) recently announced the signing of the first One&Only resort and community of Private Homes to be developed in Fiji. Located in the Yasawa Islands, an archipelago in Western Fiji, the resort is slated to open in 2029 with Private Homes going on sale this November.

This milestone development reflects Fiji’s rising prominence as a destination for international investment, made possible through a strategic alliance between Kerzner and BSP Life, one of Fiji’s leading institutional investors and a subsidiary of the BSP Financial Group. The collaboration unites Kerzner’s global expertise in creating world-class destinations with the BSP Group’s strong commitment to fostering economic growth across the South Pacific.

“Fiji has long been a coveted addition to our global portfolio, and we’re thrilled to introduce this remarkable location to One&Only’s discerning guests,” said Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer of Kerzner. “Unlocking this destination aligns perfectly with our strategic growth in the Asia-Pacific region and reinforces our distinctive approach, continually elevating our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences, all while showcasing the warmth and hospitality of the Fijian spirit on a global stage.”

The resort is set on the shores of a stunning beach on Nacula Island, within the Yasawa Islands archipelago. The 127-acre site orchestrates the most beautiful sunsets framed by lush tropical flora, pristine white-sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Located 30 minutes from the international airport by sea plane, the island is a sanctuary, where the resort will offer a blend of unparalleled natural beauty and vibrant culture paired with One&Only’s renowned ultra-luxury hospitality.

“Guided by shared principles of respectful development and a deep commitment to preserving Fiji’s ancestral legacy, we are thrilled to partner with BSP Life on this landmark project,” said Juan Aguilar, President of Real Estate at Kerzner. “Inspired by the spirit of Fiji, the design, character, and experiences of the resort and Private Homes will be infused with the soul of the islands.”

The architectural design of the resort will integrate seamlessly with its natural surroundings, prioritising ecological sensitivity and minimising environmental impact throughout its development. The resort will embody the essence of traditional Fijian craftsmanship converged in perfect harmony with contemporary aesthetics through timeless design, breathtaking vistas and al fresco living. One&Only’s immersive and exceptional one-off experiences will further unlock the destination to the rhythm of the idyllic Fijian life.

One&Only’s arrival brings a new tier of luxury to the Pacific, further strengthening Fiji’s position as a destination for high-value travellers. The property will include 40 guest rooms, suites and villas, six exceptional culinary experiences, and the brand’s Club One wellness centre. In addition, the resort will introduce a community of One&Only Private Homes in Fiji. An exclusive collection of 20 residences will combine the elevated comforts of home with the brand’s unrivalled amenities and service

Michael Nacola, Managing Director of BSP Life Fiji, emphasised the significance of the partnership. “This is another pivotal moment in our growth journey. Our investment portfolio has evolved significantly in the last decade, driven by disciplined, strategic partnerships, and partnering with Kerzner on this exciting venture ushers in a new era of collaboration between a renowned leading global hospitality brand and a prominent South Pacific institution. The benefits from this catalytic investment including job creation, skills development and growth in the tourism industry underscores our commitment to championing prosperity for the South Pacific. Kerzner’s arrival also elevates Fiji’s posture as a prime investment destination on the global stage. We thank them for choosing to invest in Fiji, and partner with BSP Life, and look forward to a rewarding partnership.”

Kerzner and BSP Life also expressed their deep appreciation to the traditional landowners of Nacula in Yasawa, and to the Fijian Government, for the trust bestowed upon them and the spirit of partnership that has made this venture possible.

The upcoming project in Fiji joins several highly-anticipated openings for One&Only, including One&Only Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, United States (opening November 2025), along with resorts and Private Homes in Half Moon Bay (Antigua) and Hudson Valley, New York (USA).