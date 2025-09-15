Grand Hyatt Evolves Offerings in Holistic Wellbeing, Experiential Programs and Food & Beverage

The Grand Hyatt brand, Asia’s standard bearer of premium hospitality for more than 35 years, is strategically investing in evolving its offerings across the region to further support the changing needs of meetings and events planners and attendees. The shift includes placing sustainability and wellbeing at the heart of the event experience, implementing innovative event features at new properties to inspire creativity, and elevating Hyatt’s signature focus on dining with fresh banquet and catering menus.

“Meeting planners are increasingly seeking bespoke, high-impact event experiences with a desire for distinctive venues, wellbeing-focused offerings, and sustainable practices,” said Kate Atkinson, Vice President of Global Sales, Hyatt Sales Force, Asia Pacific. “To meet the needs of both event planners and attendees, Grand Hyatt hotels in Asia are evolving their offerings by building on Hyatt’s long-standing reputation for premium food and beverage with thoughtfully curated, people-centric programs that reflect the future of world-class gatherings.”

The Grand Hyatt brand’s continued evolution builds on its reputation as the premier destination for meetings and events in Asia Pacific, known for its strategic presence in key cities, ample room inventory, versatile meeting spaces, and unmatched service and event expertise. This legacy began with the opening of Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, the first Grand Hyatt hotel outside of the United States in 1989, and has continued through ongoing event innovations, such as Grand Hyatt Shenzhen being the first to incorporate a show kitchen into its ballroom, placing the culinary experience at the heart of every event.

Evolving event trends and new offerings

In response to these trends, Grand Hyatt hotels in Asia Pacific have introduced a range of innovative offerings to the market:

Holistic Wellbeing

Grand Hyatt Taipei, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, has recently completed a refresh of its meetings and event spaces. Cha Lounge is also proud to become the first restaurant in Taiwan to be awarded the top honor of three stars by The Sustainable Restaurant Association’s Food Made Good Standard, a global benchmark for sustainability in sourcing, society and the environment. The recognition reflects the restaurant’s use of seasonal vegetables and local ingredients to create eco-friendly dishes.

Grand Hyatt Singapore has completed its multi-year transformation, redesigned as a Grand Living Room and wellness haven. For events, the hotel can tailor wellness-driven menus designed in partnership with certified nutritionists and offer back-of-house tours for executives as part of its events programming to showcase its pioneering in sustainability initiatives. For instance the hotel has an innovative closed-loop aquaponics system that converts its food waste into nutrient-rich pellets that feed locally cultivated tilapias and filtered fertilizer for the hotel’s rooftop herb gardens. At the property’s heart is Damai, a comprehensive wellness destination that offers one of the most extensive hotel fitness facilities in the city. A first of its kind in any Singapore hotel, the Mind Body Therapy wall allows event attendees to decompress bodies and improve posture, while a range of group activities including energizing chair yoga, mindful meditation, and gong baths can be offered at events or its dedicated outdoor wellness lawns.

Elevated Dining

Grand Hyatt hotels in China have launched the industry’s first “10-hands Black Pearl Signature Dishes Experiences” for weddings, reaffirming Hyatt’s success as the hotel chain with the highest number of Black Pearl Diamonds in Greater China. The menu, featuring signature dishes from all 10 of its award-winning Hyatt restaurants, is part of the “Grand Wedding Experience” offering, now available in 18 participating hotels. The offer also includes a dedicated wedding specialist who curates unique experiences to ensure a truly memorable wedding celebration.

Grand Hyatt hotels across Asia Pacific curate and tailor dining offerings that connect with the local destination, from Grand Hyatt Fukuoka’s banquet experience inspired by local ‘yatai’ food stalls to Grand Hyatt Seoul’s street stall concepts. By offering an immersive opportunity to savor authentic cuisine, meeting experiences transcend beyond the ballroom and elevate each event.

Enhanced Experiences

Grand Hyatt Kunming, Hyatt’s newest Grand Hyatt hotel in the region, opened in 2024 and features interiors that take inspiration from the natural landscape of the city and Yunnan province. It’s pillarless, 8,611-square-foot (800-square-meter) Grand Ballroom integrates design elements inspired by the traditional methods Yunnan beekeepers use to collect honey, while an intelligent dimmable LED ceiling lighting system can accurately match the theme colors or corporate identities of different customers. The venue also offers planners added flexibility as it can be divided into three separate spaces to meet a variety of event experience needs, each equipped with advanced audiovisual and lighting systems. An additional eight multi-function rooms create options for events of all sizes.

Grand Hyatt Xi’an features a bold design inspired by the unique charm of the Silk Road, brought vividly to life in its magnificent event space. An undulating LED ribbon screen is installed high on the walls of the vestibule, offering a canvas for digital graphics to capture attention from the moment of arrival. This leads to the 10,602-square-foot (985-square-meter), 26.9-foot-tall (8.2 meter) pillarless banquet hall, the city’s only oval banquet space, which features 360-degree LED screens for a truly immersive atmosphere. Hybrid meeting capabilities, advanced display configurations and continuous tech support ensure technology enhances every event.

Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty takes events beyond traditional meeting venues, offering a Houseboat Ride experience that winds through the magnificent spice route once explored by Vasco da Gama. Perfect for an off-site meeting, celebration or corporate event set against panoramic views of the Kochi backwaters, the houseboat can accommodate over 60 people in its lower deck, while the upper deck offers guests the chance to relax with express massages in the Santata Spa therapy rooms.

With 35 properties and growing across Asia Pacific, the Grand Hyatt brand continues to expand its footprint to offer inspiring choices for memorable meetings and events in new destinations. Expected to open in 2027, Grand Hyatt Hohhot in Inner Mongolia will offer an opportunity to experience China’s northern steppe, while Grand Hyatt Suzhou will offer a culturally enchanting experience near Shanghai, and Grand Hyatt Jaipur will establish the brand in the north of India.

Be More Rewarded with Discounts, Hotel Benefits and Extra World of Hyatt Bonus Points

Event planners and clients seeking to experience Hyatt’s newest offerings can book their next qualifying event or meeting at participating Hyatt hotels in Asia Pacific to unlock up to 15% off and enjoy a selection of hotel benefits when they spend USD $2,000 or more from September 15, 2025 through December 31, 2026.

Planners can also earn an extra 20,000 World of Hyatt Bonus Points with a minimum spend of USD $5,000 on group rooms, meetings & events combined, or a minimum of USD $2,000 eligible spending on events (without room) from September 8 to 26, 2025.