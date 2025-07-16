Wyndham Partners with Cygnett to Introduce La Quinta and Registry Collection Hotels in India

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is accelerating its expansion across India and the surrounding region, announcing today a new strategic alliance with Cygnett Hotels & Resorts that will not only introduce its La Quinta® by Wyndham and Registry Collection Hotels® brands to the country but is expected to add more than 60 hotels across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal over the next 10 years.

The partnership with Cygnett, an Indian hospitality group with a growing portfolio, is the latest in a series of purposeful development deals by Wyndham to meet India’s surging travel demand. With domestic travel spending hitting USD 186 billion last year alone and leisure travel spending expected to grow 12% annually, Wyndham continues to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving market, fueled by rising infrastructure investment, middle-class aspirations, and accelerated outbound and domestic tourism.

“This partnership is the next chapter in Wyndham’s Eurasia growth story, with India as a key strategic market that we’ve grown alongside for decades. Cygnett shares our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth, while meeting the rising demand from travellers seeking experiences that blend comfort, authenticity, and excellence. We’re introducing elevated stays across the full spectrum from stylish, quality hotels to distinctive luxury escapes, bringing Wyndham’s world-class brands to even more sought-after destinations across the region.”

– Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Introducing La Quinta By Wyndham

As part of the deal, Wyndham and Cygnett have signed an exclusive 10-year development agreement to introduce and grow the La Quinta by Wyndham brand across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, with plans to open over 50 hotels. This will include a mix of new builds and conversions with the first locations expected to open by the end of 2026. La Quinta hotels are known for their friendly vibe, modern amenities and great value. With more than 900 locations globally, the brand is a go-to option for both business and leisure guests in the upper midscale segment.

Boutique Luxury with Registry Collection Hotels

In parallel, Wyndham and Cygnett will also introduce Registry Collection Hotels in India through a non-exclusive 10-year development agreement for 10 hotels. Hotels will be co-branded under Anamore, Cygnett’s newly launched, luxury 5-star brand, with the first hotel expected to open as early as 2026. With more than 30 locations globally, Registry Collection Hotels are unique boutique and luxury hotels, handpicked to deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations around the world.

“Teaming up with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts gives us the scale, global recognition, and brand strength to expand rapidly and deliver outstanding value to our owners and guests. We are proud to help grow La Quinta and Registry Collection Hotels, two global brands that perfectly complement our portfolio and align with the rising demand in the region for high-quality hotel and guest experiences. Our extensive regional network and commitment to brand integrity uniquely position us to drive the successful roll-out of these brands across South Asia.”

– Sarbendra Sarkar, Founder & Managing Director, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham’s growth in Eurasia is powered by Wyndham Advantage; a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of nearly $350 million in innovative technology investments since 2018, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property management systems, as well as a growing member base of over 115 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members globally.

Wyndham currently has a portfolio of more than 70 hotels across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, including globally recognized names like Ramada® by Wyndham, Howard Johnson® by Wyndham and Wyndham Garden®, among others.

For more information, including franchising opportunities, visit whrdevelopmentemea.com