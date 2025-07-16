The St. Regis Maldives Launches ‘The Vommuli Society’ Teen Club Experience

he St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, a private island sanctuary located in one of the Maldives’ most exclusive atolls, has unveiled The Vommuli Society, a thoughtfully curated teen club concept offering guests aged 13-17 an elevated and enriching island experience. Developed as a central pillar of the resort’s Family Traditions programme, The Vommuli Society reflects a broader commitment to redefining multigenerational travel by providing immersive, age-appropriate activities that encourage meaningful connection, discovery, and wellbeing.

“We are delighted to introduce The Vommuli Society as part of our continued investment in thoughtful family travel,” says Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This is an offering that truly celebrates our younger guests, giving them the freedom to explore, connect, and create memories through activities designed just for them.”

Unlike traditional kids’ clubs, The Vommuli Society is crafted with the needs and aspirations of teenagers in mind. Its complimentary daily schedule is designed to foster both independence and community, with experiences that include:

Island Capture Sessions: Guided photography walks through the resort’s most scenic spots, with tips on storytelling and creative editing.

Sustainability at the Maldivian Culture Lab: Interactive workshops including palm weaving, coconut painting and traditional Boduberu drumming.

Fitness & Wellbeing: Group HIIT classes, paddleboarding and dance cardio sessions designed to energise and uplift.

Teen Social Lounge: A private retreat with games, music, and spaces to relax with like- minded guests.

In addition to the core programme, a selection of memorable, bookable experiences is also available. These include hands-on marine conservation experiences; sunset mocktail evenings at

The Whale Bar; anti-gravity yoga and boxing classes; fishing excursions; and watersport clinics including jet-skiing, glass kayaking, parasailing, and windsurfing led by expert instructors.

The Vommuli Society is a highlight of the resort’s Family Traditions programme, a signature St. Regis offering created to enrich multigenerational travel. From personalised welcome amenities to curated island adventures, Family Traditions ensures guests of all ages feel valued, engaged, and inspired.

Upon arrival, children are welcomed with personalised amenities, including child-sized robes, slippers, and locally inspired treats. Dedicated St. Regis Butlers are on hand to arrange every detail, from childcare and dining to private family picnics on the beach.

Families can enjoy a variety of shared experiences, including dolphin spotting aboard a traditional Dhoni, Maldivian cooking classes, treasure hunts, and art sessions that encourage self-expression while deepening an understanding of the island’s ecology and culture.

For guests aged 4 to 12, the Children’s Club at Vommuli House offers a vibrant and engaging environment. Daily activities range from creative crafts and painting to mindfulness-based yoga classes and guided play. Children can enjoy puzzles, video games, and board games, while snacks and fresh juices are served from a bespoke children’s dining menu.

Many elements of the Family Traditions programme reflect the resort’s deep commitment to environmental responsibility. Hands-on marine conservation activities, coral planting, and marine awareness discussions encourage children and teens to develop a lasting respect for the natural world.

With 77 expansive beachfront and overwater villas, each with private pools, and world-class facilities including the Iridium Spa, six distinct dining venues, and a private yacht available for charter, The St. Regis Maldives has long been a leading choice for families.

Rates at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort start from $1,500 per night.