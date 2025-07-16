Hapag-Lloyd Cruises brings high-performance Australian acrobatics on board

The Australian circus company Circa is a sensation worldwide and is currently captivating audiences on the EUROPA 2. Circa stands for breathtaking artistry – an exhilarating mix of high-performance acrobatics, dance and avant-garde design. No circus ring, no illusions – just pure physical artistry. A huge hit with guests, and it’s already been decided: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will continue its collaboration with Circa in 2026: guests can look forward to an unforgettable experience on two fantastic cruises with the EUROPA 2 around Hawaii and the South Seas. Here are some impressions of the performance on board the current cruise:

An extraordinary artistic programme is currently inspiring guests aboard the EUROPA 2, a ship renowned for its innovative lifestyle, outstanding service and supreme comfort. As the small luxury ship of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises sails from Hamburg along the coast of Western Europe to Bilbao, Circa, the Australian contemporary circus company, is exploring all dimensions and definitions of circus and artistry with two unique shows in the intimate atmosphere of the on-board theatre. This form of high-performance acrobatics is being shown at sea for the very first time, and one of the two works presented has been specially adapted for the ship. Following the successful debut on this year’s sold-out cruise, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is continuing its collaboration with Circa: two cruises are therefore planned for 2026 – a 21-day route from Los Angeles to Tahiti and a 22-day itinerary from Tahiti to Easter Island and on to Valparaiso.

Circa Contemporary Circus: moving the world

Circa, one of the world’s leading performing arts companies, has performed for over two million people in more than 45 countries since its founding in Brisbane, Australia, in 2004. Its award-winning productions have received standing ovations at sold-out performances across six continents.

The company has redefined the genre of contemporary Australian circus: an explosive mix of high-performance acrobatics, dance, theatre and avant-garde design, a far cry from classic circus performances. Instead, the production focuses on pure physical artistry, with acrobats swinging to dizzying heights, assuming seemingly impossible corporeal forms and telling stories full of energy and emotion. Under the artistic direction of Yaron Lifschitz, the extraordinary ensemble continually develops new productions and tours regularly at festivals and venues from New York to London, Berlin and Montreal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Circa is deeply thrilling and thrillingly deep. For us, circus on a ship is a very special adventure – Here we get to bring a very distilled version of our art to our audience. We want to move the world and are able to do so in a place that is itself always in motion,” says Yaron Lifschitz, Artistic Director of Circa.

“The collaboration with Circa is a superb embodiment of our commitment to showing our guests the beauty of the world and offering first-class service as well as showcasing the diversity of the world in all its facets in the form of unique international art,” explains Foad Naddafi, Artistic Director of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

EUROPA 2: luxury, lifestyle and art at sea

The EUROPA 2 stands for a modern and luxurious cruise experience of the very highest standard, combined with a relaxed on-board atmosphere and a cosmopolitan flair. Outstanding service, diverse cuisine and exceptional routes are the hallmarks of the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises fleet. Ever since it was commissioned, the EUROPA 2 has been consistently awarded the highest distinction and named the “best cruise ship in the world” by the renowned Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships. The sophisticated entertainment programme constantly pushes the boundaries of what is possible at sea and is curated exclusively for each cruise on board the luxury ships of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The small and personal setting with a maximum of 500 guests is special, also for the artists on board, and creates a special intimacy and energy during the performances that move and touch everyone.

The shows: two facets of Circa’s repertoire on the EUROPA 2

Jon Bonaventura, artist with Circa, confirms: “What I love about this space is how close we are to the audience. On our tour we are also working in quite big spaces and this kind of intimacy on EUROPA 2 feels really special.”

With its shows Seas the Night, a cabaret from its repertoire specially curated for the on-board debut, as well as Wolf, Circa achieves the perfect balance between technical precision and emotional power on stage. Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa Ensemble.

Outlook 2026: two cruises with Circa in the Pacific

On two cruises in January and February 2026, guests will again be able to enjoy Circa’s extraordinary circus artistry:

Sample cruise, EUX2602 (25 Jan to 15 Feb 2026, 21 days): From Los Angeles through the diversity of the Hawaiian Islands to the exotic South Seas and Tahiti. Bookable in the PLATINUM fare from € 15,340 per person, double occupancy, including travel package to and from departure and arrival points. For more information, visit: www.hl-cruises.com/EUX2602

Sample cruise, EUX2603 (13 Feb to 7 Mar 2026, 22 days): From Tahiti via the Society Islands to the legendary Easter Island and on to Valparaiso. Exotic nature, coral reefs and sandy white beaches provide the perfect backdrop for Circa’s breathtaking shows. Bookable in the SILVER fare from € 14,380 per person, double occupancy, including travel package to and from departure and arrival points. For more information, visit: www.hl-cruises.com/EUX2603