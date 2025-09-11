WTTC’s Global Summit to Host Top Italian Travel & Tourism Leaders

The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) upcoming 25th Global Summit - the world’s most influential global tourism event - will feature some of Italy’s most prominent Travel & Tourism leaders, including the global body’s Chair-Elect, Manfredi Lefebvre, one of the most recognised names in the industry.

The Summit will take place in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT S.p.A (the Italian National Tourist Board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region, in the Eternal City from September 28 to 30.

Business leaders from some of Italy’s biggest brands set to join Lefebvre on stage include, Andrea Grisdale, IC Bellagio, CEO – Sole Founder; Massimo Caputi, President & Owner Terme & Spa Italia; Paolo Barletta, CEO Arsenale Spa; and Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman of Cruise.

Among the other distinguished Italian speakers who will address delegates are Alessandra Necci, Director & Writer, Estense Galleries; Elisabetta Fabri, President & CEO, Starhotels Group; Gabriele Burgio, CEO, Alpitour World; Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, Executive Chairman, Italo; and Nerio Alessandri, Founder & CEO, Technogym.

Leaders from both the public and private sectors will convene at the Auditorium Parco della Musica to forge a path forward for a sector that has proven its strength in creating jobs, strengthening economies, and fostering connections between diverse cultures.

Manfredi Lefebvre, Executive Chairman of AKTG, Abercrombie & Kent and Crystal Cruises, and WTTC President-Elect, said: “As we gather in this beautiful city, which happens to be my city of birth, I am optimistic about the future of our industry.

“With Italy’s incredible lineup of iconic destinations, rich cultural heritage, and world-class hospitality, we hold the potential to shape the future of Travel & Tourism for generations to come, enhancing the travel experience overall.”

Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, who will also be addressing delegates at this year’s Global Summit, added: “Italy has returned to a central role in the global tourism landscape. The fact that the most prestigious event in the sector is taking place in our Nation is a clear testament to its internationally recognized centrality.

“This Summit not only represents an opportunity to highlight our wonderful destinations but also an unmissable chance to attract significant investments. Tourism is a fundamental economic, social, and cultural engine, which concerns all of us and has the power to enrich our lives and our communities.”

Ivana Jelinic, CEO of ENIT S.p.A., said: “Our country is one of the most sought-after destinations in the world. Thanks to our territorial uniqueness, we are able to attract different groups of tourists, offering them unique experiences. Made in Italy is a value appreciated globally and ENIT’s task is to make its full potential known. From art to nature, from food and wine to trade fairs and sporting events, Italy is competitive on all fronts, as evidenced by the fact that at the end of the month we will host an event of global appeal such as the WTTC Summit”.

From destination stewardship to artificial intelligence and sustainable aviation, the WTTC’s 2025 Global Summit will explore the most critical and compelling advancements shaping the future of Travel & Tourism.

According to the global tourism body’s latest Economic Impact Research (EIR), the Travel & Tourism sector in Italy is poised for a record-breaking year, with international visitor spending forecast to hit an all-time high of €60.4BN in 2025.

The sector, according to the WTTC’s study data, is estimated to support 3.2MN jobs this year — 100,000 more than last year — and contribute €237.4BN to the Italian economy.